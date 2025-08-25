‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 2 Premiere Puts Georgie & Reuben at Odds in Tire Shop (PHOTOS)

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2 premiere photos
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for its network TV return as CBS unveiled several photos from the Season 2 premiere episode, “A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake.”

Along with the images, CBS revealed the episode logline, which teases that tensions are flaring at the tire store when new co-owners Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Reuben (Jessie Prez) can’t agree on anything. Meanwhile, Jim (Will Sasso) struggles to find his purpose now that he’s retired.

For those less familiar with the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage tracks the relationship between Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), who move in together at her parents’ house after they marry. As the couple cares for their infant daughter CeeCee, they live among familial tensions that were on the upswing as Georgie won over his in-laws to the point of taking co-ownership of their tire shop with Reuben.

As fans who tuned into Season 1 will recall, Reuben isn’t a fan of Georgie, due in part to the fact that Georgie got his job for being part of the McAllister extended family. The men seemingly put their differences aside to run the business together by the end of Season 1, but has their tune changed? The photos tease varied results.

Related

In addition to revealing Jordan, Osment, Prez, and Sasso’s returns, the images offer a peek at Rachel Bay Jones and Dougie Baldwin back as Audrey and Connor. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 as the premiere approaches.

Dougie Baldwin, Rachel Bay Jones, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

This stylized image of Connor, Audrey, and Jim seems to tease their potential addition to the opening credits sequence.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie and Mandy have some pillow talk.

Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Audrey speaks sternly to Mandy as Jim watches on.

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy takes CeeCee for a spin in the stroller.

Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Jim lounges on the couch.

Rachel Bay Jones and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Audrey looks peppy standing in the kitchen with Mandy.

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Georgie looks over his clipboard.

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The young business owner works alongside Reuben.

Montana Jordan and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

But tensions remain between the duo if this photo is any indication.

Montana Jordan and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Still, it seems Reuben is approaching his role as co-owner with enthusiasm.

Will Sasso, Montana Jordan, and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Can Jim help set them on a positive path?

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

It seems so as the men take a moment to stand back and smile.

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Reuben even goes so far as to wrap his arm around Georgie’s shoulder.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Maybe this dollar on the wall has something to do with it.

Emily Osment and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy and Jim take a seat in a parked convertible.

Emily Osment and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The daughter and father duo share a laugh.

Emily Osment, Will Sasso, and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The McAllisters share a meal together.

Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Audrey talks to Jim, who appears to have one heck of a sunburn.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mandy tends to Georgie’s feet.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, CBS

