Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for its network TV return as CBS unveiled several photos from the Season 2 premiere episode, “A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake.”

Along with the images, CBS revealed the episode logline, which teases that tensions are flaring at the tire store when new co-owners Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Reuben (Jessie Prez) can’t agree on anything. Meanwhile, Jim (Will Sasso) struggles to find his purpose now that he’s retired.

For those less familiar with the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage tracks the relationship between Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), who move in together at her parents’ house after they marry. As the couple cares for their infant daughter CeeCee, they live among familial tensions that were on the upswing as Georgie won over his in-laws to the point of taking co-ownership of their tire shop with Reuben.

As fans who tuned into Season 1 will recall, Reuben isn’t a fan of Georgie, due in part to the fact that Georgie got his job for being part of the McAllister extended family. The men seemingly put their differences aside to run the business together by the end of Season 1, but has their tune changed? The photos tease varied results.

In addition to revealing Jordan, Osment, Prez, and Sasso’s returns, the images offer a peek at Rachel Bay Jones and Dougie Baldwin back as Audrey and Connor. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 as the premiere approaches.