Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will officially be back for Season 2 at CBS as the network unveiled it will bring back the Young Sheldon spinoff, which also serves as the second prequel to The Big Bang Theory.

Below, we’re breaking down everything there is to know about Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2, ranging from a potential premiere date to the cast and much more. Stay tuned as additional details are revealed in the months ahead.

When will Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is likely to arrive as part of the 2025-2026 fall TV slate, with an exact date to be determined. As fans of network TV know, fall premieres tend to unfold between the last week of September and into the first couple of weeks in November. Only time will tell when the show will officially return, but we’d anticipate a falltime rollout.

Who stars in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2?

While no official casting has been announced, it’s more than likely series regulars Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez will be back in their respective roles. Meanwhile, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for additional appearances by Young Sheldon favorites who have dropped into the new series already including Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts, and Craig T. Nelson with Lance Barber set to appear in a dream-sequence capacity as the late George Cooper.

What is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 about?

No official loglines have been released, but Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is sure to continue the day-to-day life story of Georgie Cooper (Jordan) and his wife Mandy (Osment) as they live under her parents’ roof.

Who makes Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2?

Hailing from Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Steven Molaro, this trio is likely to remain in charge of the hit series going forward. Stay tuned for more as we await further word on Season 2.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, CBS