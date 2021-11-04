‘Firebite’: First Look at AMC+’s Indigenous Vampire Fantasy Series (PHOTOS)

Halloween may be over, but vampires are sticking around for the new series Firebite, premiering on December 16 on AMC+. The eight-episode fantasy follows Indigenous vampire hunters Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan) as they fight the bloodsucking creatures in the South Australian desert.

“Firebite is set in a remote desert mining town, a hive for the last vampire stronghold shipped from Britain to Australia in 1788 by the colonial superpower to eradicate the Indigenous populations. Sheltering from the sun in the underground mines and tunnels that surround the town until the present day, the colony’s numbers and hunger is growing. War is coming,” reads the show’s description.

“Tyson and Shanika stand vanguard to the war. But what hope does an expertly reckless man full of bravado and a 17-year-old orphan possibly have to defeat these vicious blood-thirsty parasites, when legions of warriors before them have failed?”

The series comes from celebrated Australian Indigenous creator Warwick Thornton, along with Brendan Fletcher and director Tony Krawitz. Starring alongside Collins (Extraction) and Barnes-Cowan (Total Control) are Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame), and Kelton Pell (The Heights).

Produced by AMC Studios and See-Saw Films, the series comes from executive producers Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Rachel Gardner, Simon Gillis, and Kodie Bedford, along with Thornton and Fletcher. Kodie Bedford serves as script producer with producers associate producer Billy Bowring, producer Paul Ranford, and Indigenous filmmaker Dena Curtis as co-producer. The series will be available as a part of the AMC+ premium streaming bundle.

Firebite, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 16, AMC+