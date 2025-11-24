‘Fire Country’ Reunites ‘SEAL Team’s Max Thieriot & Alona Tal (PHOTOS)

Well, this is a familiar sight: Max Thieriot and Alona Tal smiling at one another on-screen. The two played love interests who got married and had a child together on SEAL Team, and now Tal is joining Thieriot’s Fire Country for multiple episodes as a possible love interest for his character.

Tal first appears in the Friday, December 12, episode, titled “Fresh Start,” in which, CBS teases, Bode and Chloe, once classmates, reconnect after he participates in a high school drunk-driving drill. Photos from the episode, which you can see in full below, offer a look at the two together, and those smiles certainly make it seem like something could happen. Bode is, after all, single again, with him and Audrey (Leven Rambin) breaking up and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) leaving Edgewater behind in the premiere.

According to Chloe’s character description, via TVLine, she and Bode “harbored secret crushes on each other, but their feelings were never realized and ultimately they lost touch. They’re reunited when Chloe’s son — a troubled teen who reminds Bode of his younger self — catapults into his life. … She and Bode just might get a second chance at the romance they missed years back.”

Thieriot’s Clay was killed off of SEAL Team when Fire Country was picked up; the actor serves as star, executive producer, and co-creator on the drama. Tal continued to appear as Stella on the CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama after his character’s death.

Also coming up in this episode is the reopening of Three Rock — and Eve (Jules Latimer) is going to have a new crew to contend with. The photos below also show her and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) getting a look at what Three Rock is now.

What are you hoping to see from Max Thieriot and Alona Tal’s onscreen reunion? And what about with Three Rock? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS