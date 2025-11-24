‘Fire Country’ Reunites ‘SEAL Team’s Max Thieriot & Alona Tal (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8 'Fresh Start'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Well, this is a familiar sight: Max Thieriot and Alona Tal smiling at one another on-screen. The two played love interests who got married and had a child together on SEAL Team, and now Tal is joining Thieriot’s Fire Country for multiple episodes as a possible love interest for his character.

Tal first appears in the Friday, December 12, episode, titled “Fresh Start,” in which, CBS teases, Bode and Chloe, once classmates, reconnect after he participates in a high school drunk-driving drill. Photos from the episode, which you can see in full below, offer a look at the two together, and those smiles certainly make it seem like something could happen. Bode is, after all, single again, with him and Audrey (Leven Rambin) breaking up and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) leaving Edgewater behind in the premiere.

According to Chloe’s character description, via TVLine, she and Bode “harbored secret crushes on each other, but their feelings were never realized and ultimately they lost touch. They’re reunited when Chloe’s son — a troubled teen who reminds Bode of his younger self — catapults into his life. … She and Bode just might get a second chance at the romance they missed years back.”

Thieriot’s Clay was killed off of SEAL Team when Fire Country was picked up; the actor serves as star, executive producer, and co-creator on the drama. Tal continued to appear as Stella on the CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama after his character’s death.

Also coming up in this episode is the reopening of Three Rock — and Eve (Jules Latimer) is going to have a new crew to contend with. The photos below also show her and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) getting a look at what Three Rock is now.

What are you hoping to see from Max Thieriot and Alona Tal’s onscreen reunion? And what about with Three Rock? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS

Samuel Rook as Ace, Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Dominique Robinson as C.O. Kilbane, Elias Kacavas as Tex, and Simon Auclair as Hartman — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Eve (Jules Latimer) is getting Three Rock back — but is she getting back any of her guys?

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

That’s Battalion Chief Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) to all of you

Samuel Rook as Ace and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Seeing Eve back in charge of Three Rock inmates? Gotta love it because few people care about that place like she does

Samuel Rook as Ace and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Uh-oh, what’s going on at Three Rock?

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is Manny offering Eve some advice?

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Eve meets one of the new inmate firefighters

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

The two who will fight the hardest to keep Three Rock going

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Eve and Manny

Alona Tal as Chloe — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Alona Tal guest stars as Chloe

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Alona Tal as Chloe — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Episode 8
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Whatever happens, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Chloe should have a better ending than Clay and Stella did…

Fire Country key art

