What To Know In the latest Fire Country episode, Sharon learns why her late husband was secretly paying off her mother.

Walter, Vince’s father, reveals new details about the night of his death — and why he didn’t tell Sharon until now.

Christine Lahti makes her debut as Sharon’s mom, Ruby.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Fire Country Season 4 Episode 6 “Your Voice in My Head.”]

“There must be a reason,” Sharon (Diane Farr) says of her late husband Vince (Billy Burke) paying off her mom Ruby (Christine Lahti), and she’s right. The Friday, November 21, episode reveals just why, as well as details that Sharon hadn’t known about the night he died.

“She may be crazy, but he…wasn’t,” Sharon says to Manny (Kevin Alejandro) — and she’s clearly still struggling with using the past tense when it comes to Vince. (We get it. We still can’t believe Fire Country killed him off.) Manny points out that there’s still one person around who can answer her questions, but Sharon refuses to talk to her mother (a.k.a. “open up that unmedicated can of worms”). She then discovers that the bill for the care facility where Vince’s father, Walter (Jeff Fahey), was is actually $600 less than Vince told her, and so she figures that her father-in-law must know something.

Sharon has Walter come over, and she quickly sits him down, “so then you can tell me why my mother was extorting your son.” She can see on his face that he knows what it’s about and pushes, even as he protests, “There are some things that just have to stay between a father and a son.” As Sharon points out, however, Vince is no longer there.

Walter does eventually, after making them a meal, reveal that Vince and Ruby had an arrangement, and his son asked him to keep it quiet. “The Leone way, right to the bigger end,” Sharon remarks. Vince thought it was best to keep Ruby away from Sharon after her motorcycle accident. He thought Sharon had a death wish after Riley’s funeral and knew Ruby could push all her buttons. Since he thought Sharon was hanging on by a thread, he wasn’t going to let her mother unravel her and paid her to stay away. Sharon reveals that Ruby insinuated that if she had been a better mother, like her, she’d have both her kids, and she didn’t know if she was right. Walter assures her she wasn’t. When Sharon took the motorcycle out to think, she’d just been driving too fast and it flipped, but she wasn’t trying to hurt herself.

But that’s not all Walter has to tell Sharon. The night Vince died (with flashbacks to the Season 3 finale), after the ceiling came down, when Walter came to, he couldn’t see anything, then, through the debris, “that’s when I saw him. … I couldn’t get to him.” Vince was already dead. “I couldn’t tell you because I knew if I told you, there was no way I was going to be able to pull you out of there. You have to believe me, I would never leave my son,” Walter insists, devastating Sharon.

After Walter leaves, Sharon leaves her mother a voicemail: “Ruby, Mother, I know Vince was sending you money. He’s not going to be doing that anymore because he died. I don’t want any condolences, I don’t want anything, I want you to keep staying away from my family, so, please, keep doing that.”

But a week later, Ruby shows up at Sharon’s door, and the latter is clearly annoyed. “Oh, honey, I got your voicemail,” Ruby says. Yes, the one in which she asked her not to come. “Vince died? It’s going to be OK now, momma’s here,” Ruby says and holds out her arms to her daughter. Sharon just looks at her, and Ruby walks in past her.

What do you think of the reveals about Vince and this brief, first look at Sharon’s mom? What are you hoping to see from her? Let us know in the comments section below.

