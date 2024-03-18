Let the Rookie Blue reunion continue! (Seriously, it was such an underrated gem.) Charlotte Sullivan‘s multi-episode arc continues on FBI with Missy Peregrym in the March 26 episode, and TV Insider can exclusively unveil details and photos.

Sullivan debuted in the March 12 episode as Jessica Blake, a former colleague of Maggie’s (they went to Quantico together). “We go back,” Maggie stressed to her partner OA (Zeeko Zaki) when introducing them. (There was a bit of tension between Jessica and OA regarding the case, so we’re interested in seeing how things go as they continue working together. These are two people who are important to Maggie!) Sullivan’s also back in the March 19 episode.

Then, in “Unforeseen” on March 26, after multiple people are targeted and killed with a poisonous gas in broad daylight, the team races to find the killer who they believe is tied to an eco-terrorist plot. Meanwhile, Maggie continues to explore motherhood.

That comes after Maggie asks Jessica how motherhood is in her first episode. “It’s amazing,” Jessica said. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, by a lot.” In March 19’s “Sacrifice,” Maggie will be picking Jessica’s brain about motherhood. Where might this be leading?

Scroll down to check out our exclusive photos from the March 26 episode, including a couple of fun behind-the-scenes ones. “Unforeseen” was written by Joe Halpin and Marley Schneier and directed by Milena Govich, who has directed across the FBIs as well as other Dick Wolf shows, including Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. You can see her in the picture below with Alana De La Garza.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS