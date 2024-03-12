Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

In another life… well, no, this wouldn’t be Andy McNally and Gail Peck. But hey, we are seeing Missy Peregrym and Charlotte Sullivan, who previously starred on Rookie Blue, onscreen together again on FBI with the latter’s guest-starring role, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the March 12 episode.

Upon walking into 26 Fed, Jessica (Sullivan) calls out to Maggie (Peregrym), who asks, “Ladies have to wear heels in counter-terrorism?” According to Jessica, “Sometimes I feel like doing the power woman thing.” The two hug as they agree that “it’s been too long.” (It’s been almost nine years since we’ve seen them onscreen together, with Rookie Blue‘s series finale in July 2015.)

Jessica’s working with Hassan, who has been undercover at the Islamic center for three months as a maintenance man. “Why did he run?” OA (Zeeko Zaki) asks. “Doesn’t make sense. Jubal called your unit, told them we were on the way.” Jessica explains she was in a meeting with her ADIC (Assistant Director in Charge), and her daughter was sick with a stomach bug.

“Is that it?” OA asks. Uh-oh. Watch the full video above for more tension between OA and Maggie’s former colleague. Plus, find out how motherhood is going for Jessica.

In Sullivan’s first episode, “Creating a Monster,” when a federal judge is gunned down execution-style in broad daylight, the team is sent looking for a suspect with ties to a local Islamic center. Plus, things become tense between OA and his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton) in the aftermath of her friend’s death.

Sullivan also guest stars in the March 19 episode, “Sacrifice,” in which Maggie picks Jessica’s brain about motherhood. (That has us intrigued!) As for the case, when the director of a Brooklyn migrant center is abducted and held hostage along with his wife, the team must work quickly to meet the demands of their kidnapper.

Bring on the Rookie Blue reunion! At least it looks like Maggie and Jessica are much more friendly than Andy and Gail were at times…

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS