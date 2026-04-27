‘American Idol’ Salutes Taylor Swift, Disney Songs in Sign Language, Pranking Cooper Flagg, ‘FBI’s New Boss
American Idol turns the Top 7 loose on Taylor Swift hits. A Disney+ special adapts musical numbers from recent animated films to feature American Sign Language. The prank show Foul Play With Anthony Davis targets rising NBA star Cooper Flagg and the NFL’s Marcedes Lewis. There’s a new Assistant Director in Charge on FBI.
American Idol
There’s no wrong era to acknowledge the dominance of Taylor Swift in the music industry, and the Top 7 pays their homage to the chart-topping superstar in the latest round of the singing competition, performing while America votes live to decide the Top 5. Comedian Nikki Glaser joins the panel as a guest judge, while Luke Bryan performs. The episode also livestreams on Disney+.
Songs in Sign Language
In recognition of National Deaf History Month, Disney Animation reimagines musical sequences from a few of the studio’s recent animated hits, revising these scenes to include interpretations of American Sign Language. Working with performers from Deaf West Theater, veteran animator/director Hyrum Osmond (whose father is deaf) has created new versions of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Frozen II‘s “The Next Right Thing,” and “Beyond” from Moana 2 with lyrics choreographed into ASL movement.
Foul Play with Anthony Davis
No sports star is safe from NBA All-Star Anthony Davis‘ new hidden camera prank show. Last year’s No. 1 NBA draft pick, Duke alum Cooper Flagg, is this week’s victim, sent by his Dallas Mavericks coach, Jason Kidd, into a rookie symposium that spirals into chaos. Another segment features NFL tight end Marcedes Lewis, who gets more than he expected when he drops his car off with a valet.
FBI
Special Agent in Charge Isabel Castille (Alana de la Garza) meets the new boss, Assistant Director in Charge Lawrence Green (Curtiss Cook), while her team investigates the death of an agent connected to the robbery of an FBI evidence locker. The trail leads to vigilantes who are going after a pedophile ring. Followed by CIA (10/9), with Colin (Tom Ellis) and Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) seeking a new asset to turn to stop a family-run terror cell.
Top Chef
A highlight of any season, Restaurant Wars divides the remaining chefs into teams of four, the composition of which was complicated by Jennifer bowing out for health reasons. The quartets have only 36 hours to come up with a concept, assign duties, build a menu, and open for business. This year’s twist: They’re also going to be accepting takeout orders! Things are going to get hot in these kitchens.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The Price Is Right (11 am/10 PT, check local listings): It’s Pet Adoption Week on the long-running game show, with Drew Carey welcoming adorable dogs, a cat, and a bunny to the set to promote the adoption of rescue animals. They’re teaming up with Pasadena Humane, which cared for more than 1,000 animals in the wake of 2025’s Eaton Fire.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Taxi alum Marilu Henner returns as Dave’s (Max Greenfield) mother, Paula, whose surprise visit has him and Gemma (Beth Behrs) rethinking their life choices as the sitcom nears the finish line.
- Sullivan’s Crossing (8/7c, The CW): The shock waves continue as Maggie (Morgan Kohan) and Cal (Chad Michael Murray) try to understand why her ex, Liam (Marcus Rosner), is back in town.
- DMV (9/8c, CBS): East Hollywood branch manager Barb’s (Molly Kearney) insecurity only gets worse when it appears that Vic’s (Tony Cavalero) dog prefers her North Hollywood rival, Beau (guest star Randall Park).
- The Rookie (10/9c, ABC): The task force is closing in, yet again, on the elusive Monica (Bridget Regan), who’s slippery as ever as she makes a run for it.
- Mystery Road: Origin (streaming on Acorn TV): While Jay (Mark Coles Smith) unravels a 30-year-old mystery, his wife Mary (Tuuli Narkle) goes into labor on the Australian drama’s Season 2 finale.