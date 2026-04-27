‘American Idol’ Salutes Taylor Swift, Disney Songs in Sign Language, Pranking Cooper Flagg, ‘FBI’s New Boss

Matt Roush
Comments

American Idol turns the Top 7 loose on Taylor Swift hits. A Disney+ special adapts musical numbers from recent animated films to feature American Sign Language. The prank show Foul Play With Anthony Davis targets rising NBA star Cooper Flagg and the NFL’s Marcedes Lewis. There’s a new Assistant Director in Charge on FBI.

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan, 'American Idol,' ABC.
Disney/Eric McCandless

American Idol

There’s no wrong era to acknowledge the dominance of Taylor Swift in the music industry, and the Top 7 pays their homage to the chart-topping superstar in the latest round of the singing competition, performing while America votes live to decide the Top 5. Comedian Nikki Glaser joins the panel as a guest judge, while Luke Bryan performs. The episode also livestreams on Disney+.

'Moana 2,' Moana (voice: Auli'i Cravalho), 2024, Disney.
©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Songs in Sign Language

Special

In recognition of National Deaf History Month, Disney Animation reimagines musical sequences from a few of the studio’s recent animated hits, revising these scenes to include interpretations of American Sign Language. Working with performers from Deaf West Theater, veteran animator/director Hyrum Osmond (whose father is deaf) has created new versions of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Frozen II‘s “The Next Right Thing,” and “Beyond” from Moana 2 with lyrics choreographed into ASL movement.

'Foul Play With Anthony Davis,' TBS, Season 1, Episode 3, April 20, 2026.
TBS

Foul Play with Anthony Davis

No sports star is safe from NBA All-Star Anthony Davis‘ new hidden camera prank show. Last year’s No. 1 NBA draft pick, Duke alum Cooper Flagg, is this week’s victim, sent by his Dallas Mavericks coach, Jason Kidd, into a rookie symposium that spirals into chaos. Another segment features NFL tight end Marcedes Lewis, who gets more than he expected when he drops his car off with a valet.

Alana De La Garza, 'FBI,' CBS, Season 8, Episode 19, April 27, 2026.
Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

FBI

Special Agent in Charge Isabel Castille (Alana de la Garza) meets the new boss, Assistant Director in Charge Lawrence Green (Curtiss Cook), while her team investigates the death of an agent connected to the robbery of an FBI evidence locker. The trail leads to vigilantes who are going after a pedophile ring. Followed by CIA (10/9), with Colin (Tom Ellis) and Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) seeking a new asset to turn to stop a family-run terror cell.

Clare Reichenbach, Michael Mina, Kristen Kish, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, 'Top Chef' Season 23, Episode 8, Bravo, April 27, 2026.
Paul Cheney/Bravo

Top Chef

A highlight of any season, Restaurant Wars divides the remaining chefs into teams of four, the composition of which was complicated by Jennifer bowing out for health reasons. The quartets have only 36 hours to come up with a concept, assign duties, build a menu, and open for business. This year’s twist: They’re also going to be accepting takeout orders! Things are going to get hot in these kitchens.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

American Idol

FBI

Foul Play with Anthony Davis

Songs in Sign Language




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Caroline Leavitt
1
Karoline Leavitt Made an Eerie Prediction Before White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting
Stacy Haiduk
2
‘Y&R’s Stacy Haiduk Is Dressed to Thrill as Patty Spars With Diane & Phyllis
MASTERPIECE The Forsytes Episode Two Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c on PBS After a family night at the opera, Jo makes a life-changing discovery, while Soames, smitten with Irene, makes a hasty decision. Shown L-R: Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Jolyon Jr (Danny Griffin) For editorial use only. Photographer: Sean Gleason Courtesy of Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE
3
‘The Forsytes’ Season 2: New Sneak Peek of What’s To Come
Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes and Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson — 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 19
4
‘Watson’ Just Delivered Another Major Sherlock Holmes Twist
The Forsytes
5
‘The Forsytes’ Boss Reveals Season 2 Time Jump After Shocking Finale