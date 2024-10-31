Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) is going to be thrown right back into it when she returns in the November 12 episode of FBI: Most Wanted—she’s been in D.C., visiting her ex-wife and their kids—and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

Barnes returns in “Pig Butchering,” in which as she adjusts to life without living with her children full-time, she and Remy (Dylan McDermott) butt heads after she disregards his direct orders and investigates a scam call center from where she received a distressing call from a young girl. Scroll down for a look at our photos, showing Barnes talking to Remy and working alongside the team (which also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes‘ Hana Gibson, Edwin Hodge‘s Ray Cannon, and Shantel VanSanten‘s Nina Chase), as well as the cast behind the scenes.

The divorce and her kids living in D.C. means that Barnes’ story this season “is really one about identity,” showrunner David Hudgins told us after the premiere. “First, she was a cop, then she was an agent, then she was a wife, then she was a mother, and now it’s sort of a bit of, ‘Who am I? What am I going to do post-divorce? Move on.’ So we’ve got some great stories with her as she explores all that leading to a big decision she has to make near the end of the season about exactly ‘who I am’ and ‘what I want to do’ and ‘what makes me happy.’ But it’s a fun ride along the way. Barnes is single, and we wanted to have some fun with that.”

As for the case in the November 12 episode, “Pig butchering is basically an online scam where you get people to invest in crypto and they put all their life savings in and then they lose it,” explained Hudgins. “The basic story is these young girls get kidnapped and forced to work in a call center, and Barnes gets a call from this girl, and coming off the experience she’s had with missing her children, she’s just a dog with a bone. She wants to go get this girl, and she starts the story by doing it on her own, which causes conflict with Remy, but in the end, she rescues this girl. It’s just a really emotional episode.”

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS