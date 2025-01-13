‘FBI: International’ Midseason Premiere: Raines Is Kidnapped as Vo’s Fate Remains Uncertain (PHOTOS)

'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
At the end of the FBI: International midseason finale in December, one of the members of the Fly Team was in critical condition in the hospital. Now, another agent is going to be in trouble when the CBS drama returns from its break.

In the January 28 midseason premiere “The Kill Floor,” a member of the Fly Team goes missing as the hunt for Greg Csonka (Beau Knapp) continues in Paris. Plus, Vo’s (Vinessa Vidotto) life hangs in the balance after being shot. The photos show that it’s Raines (Carter Redwood) whom Csonka kidnaps — and taking a close look, Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) might be just around the corner as it’s happening! But what does Csonka want with Raines?

Csonka was introduced in the Season 4 premiere, and he’s the man responsible for the death of Wes’ (Jesse Lee Soffer) former partner. The midseason finale featured his trial, which went sideways, from Wes’ actions during an earlier case questioned when his friend Tyler (Jay Hayden) — who’s temporarily assigned to the Fly Team — took the stand to Wes himself testifying and being baited into what Csonka’s lawyer calls a threat. Though the team did manage to get the evidence needed to put Csonka in prison for 30 years, during transport, he escaped. When Wes and Vo followed, she was shot from behind. By the time she got to the hospital, she’d lost a lot of blood. And by the end of the episode, she’d gone into surgery (the bullet fractured her collar bone and hit the subclavian vein and they needed to do a vein graft without doing additional damage) and was in shock. “It doesn’t look good,” Raines reported to the others.

It was at that point that Wes became determined to do whatever he needed to in order to stop Csonka, and Tyler was right there with him. “When we [find Csonka], we’re taking our badges off,” Wes said. We’ll have to see just how far he’s willing to go — especially now that Csonka’s taken Raines.

Check out the photos from “The Kill Floor” below, then head to the comments section with your predictions for the CBS drama’s return.

FBI: International, Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, January 28, 9/8c, CBS

Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley
Carole Bethuel / CBS

The Fly Team

Christina Wolfe as Special Agent Amanda Tate — 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
CBS

Tate (Christina Wolfe)

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, and Christina Wolfe as Special Agent Amanda Tate — 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
CBS

Is that the hospital? Is the team getting an update on Vo’s condition?

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines — 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
Carole Bethuel / CBS

Raines (Carter Redwood)

Beau Knapp as Greg Csonka and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines — 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
Carole Bethuel / CBS

Uh-oh! Is that Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) around the corner, too?

Jay Hayden as Agent Tyler Booth — 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
Carole Bethuel / CBS

Who’s he chasing?

Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley
Carole Bethuel / CBS

Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer)

Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson — 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
Carole Bethuel / CBS

Smitty looks worried

Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley
Carole Bethuel / CBS

Is this call related to Raines’ kidnapping?

Jay Hayden as Agent Tyler Booth — 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
Carole Bethuel / CBS

Tyler (Jay Hayden)

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines and Beau Knapp as Greg Csonka — 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 9
CBS

What does Csonka want with Raines?

FBI: International




