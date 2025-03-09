The Fly Team has barely stepped foot on land in Venice when they get a rundown of the case, and already we can see some problems for them in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 11 episode of FBI: International.

In “A Winged Lion for Protection,” after a young American woman is brutally murdered in Venice, the Fly Team is met with hostility when they discover that their person of interest has ties to a well-connected Italian family. Our first-look clip shows the team — Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer), Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Raines (Carter Redwood), Quinn (Veronica St. Clair), and Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) — meeting the prosecutor, Isabella, upon their arrival.

The coroner ruled that the victim’s cause of death was acute asphyxiation by strangulation, and there is a suspect, but “not officially. She is currently under supervision, but as it turns out, she’s well connected,” due to the person she’s working for, Isabella explains. She’s being held at a hotel.

The prosecutor leads them into the police station and the room out of which they’ll be working. “The baron has some investment in this case since he knew the victim, and, as you already seem to know, he runs in some very influential circles,” she says. “The murder rate here in Venice is one of the lowest in the world, so we may not be as equipped as most police stations. We will assist where we can, but know that my office moves at the pace we see fit. Whether or not this is to your liking is up to you.” (We can already see how that will be a problem.)

Watch the full sneak peek above for more details about the case and where it stands.

Also in this next episode, the case gets even more complicated when the CIA station chief shows up with an agenda of his own. Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Quinn to deliver intel on Wes.

This is the first new episode of FBI: International to air after it was announced that it had been canceled and will be ending with four seasons on March 4.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS