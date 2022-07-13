15 Shows You Might Not Have Realized Were Nominated for Emmys

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
9-1-1 Lone Star, Loki, This Is Us
Jordin Althaus/FOX; Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, and for the most part, the major categories were dominated with the expected shows. Succession leads all shows with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20, and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17.

As there are every year, there were the shows and actors we expected to be recognized, only to be snubbed (like on Yellowstone and This Is Us). However, if you look beyond the key categories in acting and to production design, costumes, and more, you’ll see that there are quite a few shows whose work has been recognized.

70 Actors Who Could Win for the First Time at the 2022 EmmysSee Also

70 Actors Who Could Win for the First Time at the 2022 Emmys

A roundup of all the first-time nominees and past nominees who have yet to win.

Scroll down to check out the shows from Bridgerton to 9-1-1: Lone Star, from Loki to 1883 that are up 2022 Emmys.

The Book of Boba Fett
© 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Book of Boba Fett

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Sam Elliott as Shea and Tim McGraw as James in 1883
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1883

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford in The First Lady
Murray Close/SHOWTIME

The First Lady

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

Carrie Coon in The Gilded Age
Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

The Gilded Age

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye
Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021

Hawkeye

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Cast of How I Met Your Father
Patrick Wymore/Hulu

How I Met Your Father

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Tom Hiddleston in Loki
Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021

Loki

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight
Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Moon Knight

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Rob Lowe in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Jordin Althaus/FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jeri Ryan as Seven, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Patrick Stewart as Picard, and Santiago Cabrera as Rios in Star Trek Picard
Trae Patton/Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Anson Mount as Pike, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Rong Fu as Mitchell in Star Trek Strange New Worlds
Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

A Very British Scandal
Alan Peebles/Prime Video

A Very British Scandal

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Witcher
Susie Allnut/Netflix

The Witcher

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Emmys