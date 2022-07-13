15 Shows You Might Not Have Realized Were Nominated for Emmys

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, and for the most part, the major categories were dominated with the expected shows. Succession leads all shows with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20, and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17.

As there are every year, there were the shows and actors we expected to be recognized, only to be snubbed (like on Yellowstone and This Is Us). However, if you look beyond the key categories in acting and to production design, costumes, and more, you’ll see that there are quite a few shows whose work has been recognized.

Scroll down to check out the shows from Bridgerton to 9-1-1: Lone Star, from Loki to 1883 that are up 2022 Emmys.