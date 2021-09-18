Emmy Awards 2021: See All the Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Emma Corrin, Jason Sudeikis, Mj Rodriguez at the 2021 Emmys
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images (2)

It’s the night celebrating television, and the stars are looking their best!

The biggest names, including nominees and presenters, have arrived in Los Angeles for the 73rd Emmy Awards. And yes, there is a red carpet, although attendance is limited and the ceremony itself takes place in a tent behind the theater where it is usually staged.

2021 Emmy Predictions: Matt Roush's Picks for ComedySee Also

2021 Emmy Predictions: Matt Roush's Picks for Comedy

'Ted Lasso,' 'Hacks,' and more are strong comedy contenders at this year's ceremony.

Some shows (like The Queen’s Gambit) have already won at the Creative Arts Emmys, but while you wait to see who else takes home a trophy, scroll down to see your favorite TV celebrities all glammed up for the ceremony, both in Los Angeles (at L.A. Live) and in London (The Crown at the Soho House).

73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 19, 8/7c, CBS

Ann Dowd at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ann Dowd

Mandy Moore at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Seth Rogen at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Hannah Einbinder at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Elizabeth Olsen at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Yara Shahidi at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Kaley Cuoco at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Madeline Brewer at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Madeline Brewer

Cynthia Erivo at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Jason Sudeikis at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis

Kate Winslet at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Taraji P. Henson at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Daniel Dae Kim at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Daniel Dae Kim

Beth Behrs at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Beth Behrs

Jennifer Coolidge at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Chris Sullivan at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chris Sullivan

Kathryn Hahn at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Brendan Hunt at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Brendan Hunt

Aidy Bryant at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant

O-T Fagbenle at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

O-T Fagbenle

Samira Wiley at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Samira Wiley

Nicole Byer at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nicole Byer

Emma Corrin at the 2021 Emmys
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Emma Corrin

Kenan Thompson at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

Billy Porter at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Billy Porter

Bowen Yang at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Josh O'Connor at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor

Cecily Strong at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cecily Strong

Gillian Anderson at the 2021 Emmys
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Ashley Nicole Black at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ashley Nicole Black

Olivia Colman at the 2021 Emmys
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Olivia Colman

Rita Wilson at the 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rita Wilson

Emmys