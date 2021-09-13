2021 Emmy Predictions for Comedy Series & Performances: Matt Roush’s Picks
The Emmy Awards are by tradition among the hardest to predict, because it’s often impossible to know just when a show or star’s moment in the spotlight has arrived — or when the Emmy voters will turn away from the tried and true to celebrate the new kid on the block. Senior Critic Matt Roush takes a crack at reading the tea leaves to pick the presumed winners, while revealing which Comedy nominees are the most deserving and lamenting the most obnoxious snubs.