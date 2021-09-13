HBO Max

Ted Lasso doesn’t qualify here, so the race is between a veteran three-time Emmy winner and an overdue first-time nominee. Jean Smart has heretofore won for guest and supporting roles, but dominates the field for her star turn in Hacks as a stand-up comedy legend fighting to hold on to her career. Kaley Cuoco, who deserved recognition for being such a great foil as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, came into her own in the flighty title role of The Flight Attendant, putting a madcap twist on a Hitchcockian heroine as a drunken damsel in constant distress. This is a tough call, but Smart is the knockout here, and the (sorry) smart choice.