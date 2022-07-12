Emmys Snubs & Surprises: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ Sadie Sink & More

Meaghan Darwish
1 Comment
Emmy snubbed series This Is Us, Yellowstone, Stranger Things
NBC, Paramount Network, Netflix

The Emmys are a time to recognize your favorite shows and performances, but when it comes time for nominations, it’s a process filled with exciting surprises and shocking snubs, there’s no in-between.

The 2022 Emmy nominations are no exception to that rule as some stars are finally given their due like Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn and others like Stranger ThingsSadie Sink are left out of the running. It’s a time filled with sadness for shows like This Is Uswhich didn’t pick up any major nominations for its final season — and Yellowstone, as well as triumphs for surprise hits like Squid Game.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the biggest shockers from exciting surprises to disappointing snubs, and let us know what you’re most surprised about this year’s nominees in the comments section, below.

Hacks season 2 Meg Stalter
HBO Max/Karen Ballard

SNUB: Meg Stalter on Hacks

The whole cast of Hacks is a riot, but none of them have quite the delivery that Meg Stalter has, which makes it surprising that she’s one of the only cast members not nominated at this year’s ceremony. Her performance as Kayla was a standout in Season 2, making her exclusion all the more disappointing.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Rhea Seehorn
Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

SURPRISE: Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul

Finally, the Television Academy is recognizing Rhea Seehorn’s stellar performance as Kim Wexler in AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul. This is Seehorn’s first Emmy nomination and it comes just in time as the show’s final season continues to unravel.

Reservation Dogs Season 1 cast
Shane Brown/FX

SNUB: Reservation Dogs

FX‘s critically-acclaimed comedy about a group of friends living on an Oklahoma-based Native American reservation delivered some seriously funny moments and poignant stories in its freshman outing. While it may not be on the same popularity level as others in its genre category like Ted Lasso, Reservation Dogs is a show worthy of recognition, making its exclusion disappointing.

This Is Us Season 6 Mandy Moore and Ron Cephas Jones
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

SNUB: Mandy Moore for This Is Us

Apparently, the final season hype for This Is Us couldn’t help the former Emmy darling breakthrough this year’s categories. While much of the cast delivered stellar performances throughout the season, this shut-out is especially disappointing for Mandy Moore who was the heart of the show’s last chapter as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca.

Euphoria Season 2 Sydney Sweeney
HBO

SURPRISE: Sydney Sweeney's Double Noms

Along with landing her first Emmy nomination this year, Sydney Sweeney didn’t just snag a nod in one category she did it in two. The actress is receiving recognition for her performances in both Euphoria and The White Lotus. Delivering two unique performances, it’s a nice surprise to see the actress honored with two times the nominations love.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 Sadie Sink cast
Netflix

SNUB: Sadie Sink in Stranger Things

While Stranger Things managed to snag a nod for Outstanding Drama Series following Season 4, Volume 1, it was the exclusion of Sadie Sink’s turn as Max that really stands out here. The young star delivered one of the show’s best performances to date as her character struggled with depression and grief. Her attempt to escape big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) was so emotional that the moment essentially revived the popularity of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” So, what gives?

Outlander Season 6 Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
Starz

SNUB: Outlander

Once again Starz‘s fantasy drama has been shut out of the Emmys despite its continued popularity and solid performances delivered by leads Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. While the show may not garner the buzz of dramas like Succession, it’s still a disappointment that it hasn’t received the recognition it deserves.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Roku Channel

SURPRISE: Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Despite Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist being canceled on NBC, the musical comedy made a movie comeback with Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas on Roku leading to this surprisingly sweet nomination. While the story of Zoey, her friends, and her family may not continue onscreen, the nod is a nice cap to a solid run.

Midnight Mass Hamish Linklater
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

SNUB: Hamish Linklater for Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan‘s horror series was a standout drama in 2021, especially Hamish Linklater‘s turn as Father Paul, a priest who arrives in a small island town and is plagued with a dark secret. Sure, the series may be a lesser-acknowledged genre among Emmy voters, but Midnight Mass deserved far more love than it’s been shown, making this snub even more painful.

Yellowstone Kelly Reilly
Paramount Network

SNUB: Yellowstone

The Emmys remain out of reach for Paramount Network‘s massive hit series Yellowstone which is sure to disappoint its avid fans. Despite earning a nod for production design at the ceremony last year, this time around, the show remains nomination-less. This particularly stings for fans that were pulling for Kelly Reilly’s performance as Beth Dutton.

Squid Game Season 1 cast
Netflix

SURPRISE: Squid Game's Cast

Last year’s big hit Squid Game received big love at this year’s ceremony which is thrilling to see as most of the show’s primary cast received nominations. Along with Lee Jung-jae earning a nod for Lead Actor in a Drama, his costars Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su each earned nominations for Supporting Actor in a Drama. Meanwhile, Jung Ho-yeon earned a nod for Supporting Actress in a Drama and Lee You-mi was nominated for Guest Actress in a Drama.

