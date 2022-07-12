Emmys Snubs & Surprises: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ Sadie Sink & More

The Emmys are a time to recognize your favorite shows and performances, but when it comes time for nominations, it’s a process filled with exciting surprises and shocking snubs, there’s no in-between.

The 2022 Emmy nominations are no exception to that rule as some stars are finally given their due like Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn and others like Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink are left out of the running. It’s a time filled with sadness for shows like This Is Us —which didn’t pick up any major nominations for its final season — and Yellowstone, as well as triumphs for surprise hits like Squid Game.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the biggest shockers from exciting surprises to disappointing snubs, and let us know what you’re most surprised about this year’s nominees in the comments section, below.

74th Annual Emmy Awards, Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC

