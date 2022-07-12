The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and those recognized have reacted to the announcements.

Succession leads all shows with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air Sunday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC. The host has yet to be announced.

Check out some of the reactions below, and stay tuned as we continue to add more as we hear from the nominees:

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

“I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I’ve been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year. I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I’ll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I’m thankful for everything.”

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

“First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible.”

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, Seven Nominations Including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

“What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP’s Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

“I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition. Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honor of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today. Thank you Emmy voters for this great compliment, and thank you to Quinta Brunson for the opportunity of a lifetime. It has been a joy and a blessing to portray Mrs. Barbara Howard on screen and honor the thousands of educators she represents across the country in doing so. Thank you again!”

with over 50 years of being in this thing we call showbusiness, today my mother became an Emmy nominated actress. i’m so proud of @thesherylralph. I’m so glad I could be here in Jamaica with you for this moment. (excuse the mess in the video, we’re remodeling our bathroom lol) pic.twitter.com/kzQBepvPHH — Your Friend’s Friend (@walkgoodetienne) July 12, 2022

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

“It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together.”

Adrien Brody, Succession, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work. I am a huge fan of Succession and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show. I’m grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of Succession, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play. A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy.”

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

“I couldn’t be happier or more thrilled by this nomination. My great thanks to everyone involved especially the director Cherien Dabis and the writers of The Boy From 6B, Stephen Markley and Ben Phillipe, our great crew, the brilliant John Hoffman, and most importantly, Steve, Marty, and Selena who make for the happiest set in town. I was sad not to see James Caverly’s name among the nominees since he gave such a beautiful performance but I will think of this as a nomination for both of us since we worked so closely together. Thank you again and my thanks to the whole Murders family.”

Shawn Levy, Stranger Things, Outstanding Drama Series

“We took some big swings in Season 4. Inspired as always by the voice and vision of our Brothers Duffer, the ST cast and crew aimed to pull off storytelling that was more ambitious than we’ve ever tried before. Along the way, we were confident that if we could pull this story off, audiences would be rewarded with our most emotional and satisfying season yet. To have this season embraced by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world has been incredible, and to have it now acknowledged with these nominations from the Television Academy is so gratifying and thrilling. Chrissy: this one’s for you!”

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Director), Squid Game, Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Director for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards. I hope that Squid Game’s Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other’s content beyond the barriers of culture and language.”

Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker (Executive Producers), Abbott Elementary, Seven Nominations Including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

“We are incredibly grateful and excited at these nominations. The entire cast, crew, and writing staff are some of the most talented people we’ve ever worked with. We are so thankful Quinta trusted us with helping her make this show and she deserves every accolade that comes her way. She is insanely good at everything she does. It’s frankly unnerving. We made Abbott because we wanted to make people laugh but also show the daily struggle teachers go through and the respect and admiration they deserve. We’re realizing now this reads like it was written by a PR robot but rest assured these were the original thoughts of two humans who are shockingly paid to write things.”

Ron Howard (Director), We Feed People, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

“This journey on “We Feed People,” has been so eye-opening. We are beyond thrilled by this incredible recognition from our peers. This honor is an extraordinary acknowledgment of the tremendous work of José Andrés and his team at World Central Kitchen. This film, at its core, is a story about volunteerism and all the good that can happen when we come together as one community. Their mission is inspiring and gives hope for our humanity. It is a true privilege for me and our team at Imagine Documentaries to share this honor with the team on this film, our cinematographers Kris Kaczor, Sebastian Lindstrom, Alicia Sully and National Geographic.”

José Andrés (Subject), We Feed People, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

“I never imagined such a beautiful film would one day be made about World Central Kitchen, paying tribute to the countless men and women who have joined us to always be there in emergencies around the world with a hot plate of food. This incredible honor is for all of them…and of course for Ron, his team at Imagine Documentaries, and the people of National Geographic, who have done an amazing job capturing the heart of not just what we do, or where we go, but why we show up. Each of us can ask that simple question, “What can I do?” People everywhere can use their know-how in their community to join whatever organization responds to what they care about. Even in our darkest times, this is the light, showing others we care. Without empathy, nothing works. With it, imagine what is possible?”