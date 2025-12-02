‘Elsbeth’: First Look at Andrew Rannells & Sarah Steele in Christmas Episode (PHOTOS)

Andrew Rannells and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 10
CBS

Andrew Rannells is coming to town for Elsbeth‘s Christmas episode. The Girls alum will guest star in Season 3 Episode 10, airing on Thursday, December 18, which also serves as the midseason finale. TV Insider is sharing an exclusive first look at the episode, which will also feature Sarah Steele returning in her guest star role as The Good Fight‘s Marissa Gold.

It’s Nutcracker season in New York City, and Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) is going to the ballet in this jolly installment with a side of murder. Rannells guest stars as Harris, a former dancer, in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 10, “A Hard Nut to Crack.” Here’s the episode description: “When an avant-garde choreographer’s Nutcracker rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet.”

In the photos below, Elsbeth takes her trip to the ballet seriously by dressing the part. She appears in a pink leotard, shawl, and a pancake tutu in a dance studio with Harris and the ballet’s younger students. In the photo with Steele, Elsbeth and Marissa seem to be meeting in the precinct that’s decked the halls out for the holidays.

Marissa has been a recurring character in Elsbeth Season 3, making her the first Good Fight character to repeatedly appear in this spinoff. Marissa is running the mayoral campaign for Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez), and she schemed a PR relationship between Elsbeth and the would-be mayor.

Elsbeth was on a break the week of Thanksgiving, but the next new episode (Episode 8, “Basket Case”) airs on Thursday, December 4, at the show’s regular time, 10/9c. CBS has a handful of holiday-themed episodes airing in December. DMV‘s Christmas episode airs on Monday, December 8. Matlock‘s airs on Thursday, December 11 (and guest stars The Young and the Restless‘s Sean Carrigan), and Elsbeth follows on Thursday, December 18.

See Preston, Rannells, and Steele in the Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 10 photo gallery below.

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS

Carrie Preston and Andrew Rannells in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 10
CBS

Harris won’t be able to dance around Elsbeth’s investigation.

Sarah Steele and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 10
CBS

Sarah Steele returns as Marissa Gold.

Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 10
CBS

Elsbeth goes method with her ballet research.

Andrew Rannells and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 10
CBS

Elsbeth grills Harris in the studio.

