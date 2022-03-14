‘Elite’ Return Date Set — What to Expect in Season 5 (PHOTOS)

Class is back in session this spring.

Netflix has announced that Elite Season 5 will premiere on Friday, April 8, and what better way to study up than with new photos? The series stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín. Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, and Adam Nourou are joining the cast for the new season.

In the new episodes, after Phillipe’s (Granch) New Year’s party and Guzman’s (Miguel Bernardeau) runaway, the secret about Armando’s (Andrés Velencoso) death could destroy the love story between Samuel (Escamilla) and Ari (Díaz). Rebeca’s (Salas) figuring things out about herself, while Omar (Ayuso) is recovering from his separation from Ander (Arón Piper). Adding some complications is Nourou’s Bilal. As for the other new additions, Zenere’s Isadora is the young heiress of a huge nightlife business empire, and Lamoglia’s Iván is the son of the world’s biggest soccer star.

“Elite is a universe I always want to return to. As a creator and as a spectator. It stimulates me, comforts me, encourages me. And the fifth season has been so great, so alive, that I know I’m going to come back to it more than twice and three times. It’s a feast for the senses. You’re going to enjoy it,” creator Carlos Montero said in a statement.

Added co-creator Jaime Vaca, “Élite, with each season it wins, shows how rich it is and how much there is still to tell. Far from running out of steam, it opens up new avenues and new stories that are more interesting, more entertaining, and more exciting.”

Scroll down to take a look at the photos

Elite, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, April 8, Netflix