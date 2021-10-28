Netflix Confirms High School Drama ‘Elite’ Will Return For Season 6

Elite is returning to Netflix for more high school drama as the streamer confirms a sixth season alongside three new spin-off specials.

With Season 5 set to premiere sometime in 2022, Netflix has already renewed the boarding school set series for Season 6. The show’s short-form spin-off Elite: Short Stories will also return with three new holiday-themed installments: “Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe” (premiering Wednesday, Dec. 15), “Samuel & Omar” (premiering Monday, Dec. 20), and “Patrick” (premiering Thursday, Dec. 23).

The Spanish thriller teen drama is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school, and focuses on the relationships between three working-class scholarship students and their wealthy classmates. The series premiered on October 5, 2018, and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Starring in the show are Itzan Escamilla as Samuel, Mina El Hammani as Nadia, Omar Ayuso as Omar, Claudia Salas as Rebe, Georgina Amorós as Caye, Carla Díaz as Ari, Martina Cariddi as Mencía, Manu Ríos as Patrick, Pol Granch as Phillipe, and Diego Martín as Benjamín.

Original cast members Miguel Bernardeau (who played Guzmán) and Arón Piper (who played Ander) departed the series at the end of Season 4. The two characters decided to leave town to travel the world following Guzmán’s accidental killing of Armando (Andrés Velencoso), which was covered up by Rebe and Samuel.

The fifth season will see Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere (Cable Girls) and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) join the cast. Details of their roles are currently unknown.

Elite has received praise from fans and critics for its concept and themes, particularly those regarding gender and sexuality. In 2019, the series won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language).

There is no word yet on an exact premiere date for Season 5.

