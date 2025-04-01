‘Doctor Odyssey’ Goes Nepo-Baby for ‘Spring Break Week’ (PHOTOS)

Doctor Odyssey is a revolving door of high-profile guest stars, and “Spring Break Week” is no exception. Thursday’s (April 3) new episode will fill the ship with newcomers just looking for some fun in the sun (and some eye candy, apparently), and at the center of it all are three Hollywood legacies.

Yep, the theme of the week might as well be Nepo-Babies because there are quite a few famous offspring in the mix for this week’s guest list, including Ava Phillippe (daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe), Paris Jackson (daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe), and Charlotte Lawrence (daughter of Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller and niece of Susan Saint James). The episode also features Kathryn Newton, Ariel Yasmine, Anthony Turpel, and social media superstar Noah Beck on deck.

The logline for the new episode reads, “Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ‘vixens’ set their sights on Max (Joshua Jackson). Meanwhile, Tristan (Sean Teale) faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team on their toes.”

Scroll on down to see all of the preview photos for Doctor Odyssey‘s “Spring Break Week” episode.

Ava Phillippe, Kathryn Newton, and Paris Jackson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

The spring breakers arrive to the Odyssey in style.

Anthony Turpel and Ariel Yasmine by the pool in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

It’s party time on the pool deck.

Ava Phillippe, Charlotte Lawrence, and Paris Jackson by the pool in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Are these three the so-called vixens?

Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Max must like what he sees…

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSpring BreakÓ - Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ÒvixensÓ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengersÕ struggles keep the medical team on their toes. THURSDAY, APRIL 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw) AVA PHILLIPPE, CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE, PARIS JACKSON
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

The trio hits the bar for some lively libations.

Ava Phillippe, Charlotte Lawrence, and Paris Jackson toasting in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Cheers are in order for these spring breakers.

Anthony Turpel and Ariel Yasmine by the pool in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

The hot tub is the place to be.

Joshua Jackson, Noah Beck, Ava Phillippe, and Charlotte Lawrence by the pool in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Max pays a visit to the vixens.

Phillipa Soo and Kathryn Newton by the pool in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Avery talks to a spring breaker trying to study.

Phillipa Soo and Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Max and Avery take in the view together.

Charlotte Lawrence, Ava Phillippe, and Paris Jackson by the pool in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

The “vixens” give another look in the hot tub.

Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Max looks chuffed about all the attention!

Phillipa Soo in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw
Phillipa Soo, Joshua Jackson, and Sean Teale in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

The medics have a chat in the infirmary.

Sean Teale in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Tristan seems amused by… something.

Don Johnson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

The captain looks dapper in his suit.

Phillipa Soo in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Has Avery gotten bad news here?

Paris Jackson by the pool in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Paris Jackson shares a smile.

Ava Phillippe with a drink in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Ava Phillippe enjoys a beachy cocktail.

Charlotte Lawrence in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Here’s a closeup of Charlotte Lawrence, too.

Don Johnson in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

The captain gets gussied up for another big on-board event.

Ariel Yasmine in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Ariel Yasmine lounges by the water.

Noah Beck in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Noah Beck grins for the camera between takes.

Charlotte Lawrence poolside in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Charlotte Lawrence is all-smiles here in this behind-the-scenes snap.

Kathryn Newton poolside with LSAT guide in Doctor Odyssey - 'Spring Break'
Disney / Ray Mickshaw

Kathryn Newton strikes a pose in this candid set shot.

