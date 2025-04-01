‘Doctor Odyssey’ Goes Nepo-Baby for ‘Spring Break Week’ (PHOTOS)

Doctor Odyssey is a revolving door of high-profile guest stars, and “Spring Break Week” is no exception. Thursday’s (April 3) new episode will fill the ship with newcomers just looking for some fun in the sun (and some eye candy, apparently), and at the center of it all are three Hollywood legacies.

Yep, the theme of the week might as well be Nepo-Babies because there are quite a few famous offspring in the mix for this week’s guest list, including Ava Phillippe (daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe), Paris Jackson (daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe), and Charlotte Lawrence (daughter of Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller and niece of Susan Saint James). The episode also features Kathryn Newton, Ariel Yasmine, Anthony Turpel, and social media superstar Noah Beck on deck.

The logline for the new episode reads, “Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ‘vixens’ set their sights on Max (Joshua Jackson). Meanwhile, Tristan (Sean Teale) faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team on their toes.”

Scroll on down to see all of the preview photos for Doctor Odyssey‘s “Spring Break Week” episode.