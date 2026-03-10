For almost two decades, Martin Clunes inhabited the role of Dr. Martin Ellingham, better known to the people of the Cornish village of Portwenn as Doc Martin. In the series Doc Martin, the brilliant but socially inept former London vascular surgeon who suffers from hemophobia does his best to treat the eccentric locals while struggling to adapt to rural life. Attempting to remain civil proves to be a challenge for the famously curmudgeonly doctor, whose blunt honesty and lack of bedside manner often create as many problems as they solve.

The dramedy was a hit and, for 10 seasons, ran on ITV, along with several spin-off specials, as it inspired remakes around the world. Like any good adaptation, each version keeps the core elements of the original, including the central premise and recognizable characters, while diverging in tone, themes, and setting to give each series its own distinct identity.

Here is a look at how the good doctor fares across the world, from his original location in Britain to his revamps in the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, the United States, and more.

