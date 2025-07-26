This July 26 marks 30 years since Northern Exposure left the air… and we’d like to expose you to other TV shows in the same vein.

Created by St. Elsewhere’s Joshua Brand and John Falsey, Northern Exposure stars Rob Morrow as a New York City doc who heads to Alaska to get his student loans paid off. His Dr. Joel Fleischman realizes, however, that instead of being assigned to a hospital in Anchorage, he’ll have to pay his dues in the small town of Cicely (where he encounters many familiar faces).

The CBS comedy-drama aired six seasons between 1990 and 1995 and won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, and it finally started streaming (on Prime Video) last year. If you’ve seen every episode, though, take a look at the TV shows below, which all have similar premises.