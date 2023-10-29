‘Diagnosis Murder’ Debuted 30 Years Ago: Where’s the Cast Now?

One of a number of TV spinoffs that outperformed their predecessors, Diagnosis Murder started out as a 1991 episode of the crime drama Jake and the Fatman. Three Diagnosis Murder TV movies later, the weekly series kicked off on CBS on October 29, 1993, now 30 years ago.

The series — starring Dick Van Dyke as an internal-medicine chief and crime-solving police consultant — didn’t exactly kill in critical reviews. The Washington Post’s David Mills wrote, “Diagnosis Murder, with its old-fashioned narrative style and its vaguely silly title, is nevertheless fairly well put together and should satisfy undemanding viewers in search of undemanding entertainment.”

Still, such undemanding viewers kept Diagnosis Murder on air until 2001, and two more TV movies continued the story in 2002. Now that the weekly series is 30 years old, scroll down for updates on Van Dyke and the stars who played his character’s LAPD and Community General colleagues.