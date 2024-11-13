‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Reveals One Thing Players Can Never Do

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 47 Episode 9.]

Since Season 1, there haven’t been many strict rules on Survivor. The show’s creators set the parameters, they throw in some advantages and twists, and they let the players run the game from there. The rules can even be bent on occasion if the castaways want to negotiate for resources. But Jeff Probst has revealed one thing that players can never do during the filming process: ignore questions from him and the producers.

This topic came up in the On Fire podcast episode that came out on Wednesday, November 13 after Season 47 Episode 9 aired on CBS (listen for free below). Probst was discussing the moment during the individual immunity challenge when Gabe said to him, “Politely, don’t talk to me.” Probst had no issue with this answer whatsoever. He respected Gabe’s request and moved on (Gabe ended up winning the challenge and was safe from elimination).

Later during a very lively tribal council, which featured whispered vote talks from start to finish, players stressed to Probst that they didn’t have enough time pre-tribal to finish their strategy talks. That’s why the group was buzzing with secret conversations as Probst interviewed them. Andy said he wished they could keep talking to each other instead of having to spend time answering the longtime host’s questions, but on On Fire, Probst said “not answering questions is not an option.” Castaways can take as much time as they need to discuss before they start to vote, but they can’t ignore Probst’s interviews in that process. They also can’t ignore him when he’s asking questions during challenges. They can, however, say whatever they want in their answers even if it’s a lie, but they have to be truthful with the producers at all times.

On Fire cohost Jay Wolff asked Probst if comments like Andy’s are frustrating for the host. His response: “No. In a situation like this, I’m not frustrated at all. I constantly remind the players, this is your game. Do not go to the vote if you’re not ready to vote. But to a bigger picture of the question, that doesn’t mean you can simply choose to ignore my questions. No, it’s situational for sure. In this case, you’re scrambling. Go do your thing. I’ll just wait.”

Probst reveals where he draws the line in regards to contestant responses. “If I were to ask a player, ‘so what was the vibe at camp today?’ And they said, ‘I don’t know, didn’t really see much, don’t recall,’ something like that. Well, now we have a problem,” he declared. “And I will be clear: That is not a problem you want to have with me. I am your biggest fan and your biggest ally until you mess with the game, then I’m your biggest nightmare. And not answering questions is not an option.”

No matter their mental state, Survivor players must engage with the interviews in tribal, during challenges, and in solo confessionals, Probst explained. He continued: “Here’s how it works: In your private interviews with the producer, you have to answer the questions ’cause that’s how we tell the story, and you have to tell the producer the truth. That’s the only person you have to tell the truth. When you’re talking to me at challenges or tribal, you got to answer the questions, but you can lie all you want! You can lie directly to me. I might not even know you’re lying. I don’t even care. I just want any story to track. True or false is your call. And as long as that’s happening, we’re all good.”

In a game largely devoid of rules, this is a fair one to set. Get more insight into Season 47 Episode 9 and that complicated blindside vote that saw Sol get eliminated in the full episode of On Fire, below.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS