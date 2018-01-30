Nicole Eggert Details Scott Baio Sexual Abuse Allegations on 'Megyn Kelly' (VIDEO)

This month, former Charles in Charge actress Nicole Eggert came forward with allegations that former co-star Scott Baio molested her when she was underage. The shocking claim was met with immediate rebuff by Baio, who vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Eggert has maintained that Baio had sexual relations with her when she was underage, detailing events that reportedly took place between the pair starting when she was 14. On Tuesday, January 30, the actress and lawyer Lisa Bloom appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY addressing the validity of her claims.

Though Eggert and Baio are in agreement that they were once intimate, it is her age that continues to be called into question. Eggert insists that a nearly 30-year-old Baio coerced her into having sex when she was 17, while he claims the encounter took place after filming, which would have made Eggert over 18.

The Baywatch alum explains that her fear of being seen as a victim is the reason that it took so long for her to come forward. "I wasn't ready to tell my story, for me it was always protecting the show and protecting that whole legacy," she reasons.

"My truth is I wasn’t ready to tell my story. For me it was always protecting the show” - Nicole Eggert #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/t0Vu8U3EFn — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 30, 2018

During the interview, Kelly mentions that Baio would rather Eggert file a police report than continue to make a public display on social media. Eggert then cautions that the Happy Days actor should be careful what he wishes for because she's looking into it.