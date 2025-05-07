Poker Face is almost back for Season 2 and ushering in a whole new wave of jaw-dropping guest stars, including John Mulaney, Rhea Perlman, and Richard Kind, who feature in the episode “Whack-a-Mole,” alongside Natasha Lyonne‘s Charlie Cale.

As viewers will recall, Charlie has the uncanny ability to detect when people are lying, calling “bullsh*t” whenever they do. In this exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Charlie finds herself handcuffed to the wheel of her blue Plymouth Barracuda, while mob boss Beatrix Hasp (Perlman) convenes with Special Agent Daniel Clyde Otis (Mulaney).

Meeting at a gas station, Beatrix says, “The name of that rat better be in this weenies can.”

“No, it’s not,” Daniel responds, “It says, ‘safe house not safe,’ though,” he adds before rattling off various perks he’s supposedly retained on behalf of Beatrix. As fans will recall, Beatrix vowed to hunt Charlie down at the end of Season 1 after she refused to work with her.

“You really are completely useless,” Beatrix tells Daniel, who didn’t manage to secure HBO as one of the perks for her apparent getaway from authorities.

“Useless? After all of the information that I have given you over the years?” Daniel questions the mobster.

“I have given you so much money,” Beatrix counters. “It’s called a transaction. How much grace do you think that’s gonna buy if I wind up in bracelets?”

Their conversation continues to play out in a tense manner before Daniel brings attention to Charlie, who is tied up in the car outside. “Your incompetence requires a backup plan,” Beatrix explains of Charlie’s presence as she further pushes Daniel to find a rat who has put her in a dicey position.

According to the logline for the episode, when Charlie finds herself caught between the FBI and the mob, she must figure out the truth about who is working with who before she winds up whacked.

Poker Face, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 8, Peacock