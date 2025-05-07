‘The View’ Fans React After ABC Airs Conclave to Choose New Pope Instead

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View fans may have been quite surprised to find that instead of seeing their favorite cohosts take the stage to talk about the latest “Hot Topics” during the usual 11 a.m. ET hour on ABC this Wednesday (May 7), the network was busy airing special coverage of the papal conclave underway in Vatican City. ABC News’ David Muir anchored the live coverage of a series of international cardinals taking the oath for the proceedings to name a new pope following the death of Pope Francis.

“I can read about conclave processes in my Time magazine. I want to watch The View,” one fan of the show wrote on X (formerly Twitter) of the interruption. Added another, “Although I appreciate the #Conclave2025 #Conclave process, I really want to watch @TheView view right now. It takes so long for @hulu to make today’s show available to watch. Won’t be able to see it actually until tomorrow. #TheView.”

The View was initially expected to air live on Wednesday’s show, with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin joined by two celebrity guests: actor Josh Duhamel, star of Netflix’s Ransom Canyon, and former The View cohost Star Jones, talking about women’s heart disease.

However, ABC News announced special coverage plans on Tuesday (May 6). Joining Muir for the special coverage were anchors Linsey Davis and Joe Torres, correspondents James Longman, Terry Moran, and Maggie Rulli, reporters Ine de la Cuetara, Patrick Revell, and Liz Nagy and contributors Father Jim Martin, Father John Wauck, and Helen Alvare. ABC News promised to cover “all voting session smoke releases until a new pop is announced.”

The good news for fans is that they won’t actually have to wait to see the broadcast; as of this season, the show posts full episodes of its telecast on its YouTube channel, usually in the mid-afternoon after its live airing.

Plus, although The View was preempted by the news side’s special conclave coverage, the show continues to thrive at the network. ABC announced on Tuesday (May 6) that the show saw year-to-year increases in all target demographics and posted gains in total viewers in the last 14 weeks.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC