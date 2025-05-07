‘GMA’, ‘Today’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings: Who’s Top & Who’s Lagging Behind?

In the fierce ratings battle between the morning news shows, ABC’s Good Morning America continues to hold on to the top spot as the most-watched morning program in total viewers for the ninth week in a row.

According to AdWeek, citing live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Good Morning America averaged 2.686 million total viewers and 442,000 viewers in the coveted A25-54 demo for the week of April 28. This meant the ABC News’ morning show was up 1% in total viewers compared to the week prior, though it was down -5% in the demo.

Both numbers are down compared to the same week in 2024, with a drop of -4% in total viewers and -10% in the key demo.

NBC’s Today followed closely behind in total viewers with 2.572 million, which was flat with the previous week. However, the show finished first in the key demo with 598,000 A25-54 viewers; this was down -2% on the week prior. Year-to-year, Today was down -7% in total viewers and -11% in the key demo.

CBS Mornings landed in third place with 1.924 million total viewers and 302,000 key demo viewers. This was a gain of 1% in total viewers but a drop of -4% in the demo category. Compared to last year, CBS Mornings was down -11% in total viewers and -29% in the key demo.

Good Morning America is currently anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Lara Spencer. Ginger Zee also serves as a co-host and chief meteorologist.

NBC’s Today is co-anchored by Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, the latter having taken over from Hoda Kotb in January. Melvin also serves as the show’s 3rd Hour co-host alongside weather reporter Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones. Meanwhile, Jenna Bush Hager hosts the 4th Hour while Carson Daly serves as a Feature anchor.

Lastly, CBS Mornings is co-anchored by Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil, with Vladimir Duthiers serving as fill-in when necessary.