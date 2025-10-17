It’s time to celebrate daytime television – in primetime. The biggest and best stars of soaps, talk shows, game shows, and more turned out for the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards on October 17 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Daytime TV’s brightest walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Cast members from The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and more stepped out for the show, including Lynn Herring, Don Diamont, Scott Clifton, and more.

Deborah Norville wowed on the red carpet ahead of receiving the Lifetime Achievement award. After three decades as the anchor of Inside Edition, Norville became the longest-serving female anchor in American TV history.

This year marked a notable change for the Daytime Emmys. It was announced that the ceremony, hosted by Mario Lopez, would not be televised on a broadcast network. To watch, you must stream live on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website or via The Emmys app.

Scroll down to see all the best photos from the 2025 Daytime Emmys red carpet. Plus, see the winners here.

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys, Friday, October 17, Streaming, 7/6c, Watch.TheEmmys.TV