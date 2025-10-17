Daytime Emmys 2025 Red Carpet: Michelle Stafford, Scott Clifton & More (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Scott Clifton, Michelle Stafford, Lynn Herring and Hank Northrup at the 2025 Daytime Emmys
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

It’s time to celebrate daytime television – in primetime. The biggest and best stars of soaps, talk shows, game shows, and more turned out for the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards on October 17 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Daytime TV’s brightest walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Cast members from The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and more stepped out for the show, including Lynn Herring, Don Diamont, Scott Clifton, and more.

Deborah Norville wowed on the red carpet ahead of receiving the Lifetime Achievement award. After three decades as the anchor of Inside Edition, Norville became the longest-serving female anchor in American TV history.

This year marked a notable change for the Daytime Emmys. It was announced that the ceremony, hosted by Mario Lopez, would not be televised on a broadcast network. To watch, you must stream live on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website or via The Emmys app.

Scroll down to see all the best photos from the 2025 Daytime Emmys red carpet. Plus, see the winners here.

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys, Friday, October 17, Streaming, 7/6c, Watch.TheEmmys.TV

Michelle Stafford at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Michelle Stafford

Scott Clifton at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Scott Clifton

Lynn Herring, Hank Northrop at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Lynn Herring and Hank Northrop

Nancy Lee Grahn at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Nancy Lee Grahan

Tamara Braun at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Tamara Braun

Sharon Case at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Sharon Case

Melissa Claire Egan at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Melissa Claire Egan

Crew J. Morrow, Don Diamont at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Crew Morrow and Don Diamont

Karla Mosley at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Karla Mosley

Michael Graziadei at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Michael Graziadei

Alley Mills at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Alley Mills

Star Jones at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Star Jones

Eden McCoy at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Eden McCoy

Crew Morrow at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Crew Morrow

Tyler Cameron at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Tyler Cameron

Gregory Harrison at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Gregory Harrison

Carla Hall at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Carla Hall

Kate Linder at the 2025 Daytime Emmys on October 17
Daytime Emmys / NATAS

Kate Linder

Daytime Emmys key art
Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez

