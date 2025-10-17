Daytime Emmys 2025: The Complete Winners List
The Daytime Emmys celebrate the best and brightest of daytime television, and the 52nd annual event crowned this year’s standout hosts, actors, and shows across talk, drama, and lifestyle categories.
Mario Lopez hosted the award show, putting a new spin on the Daytime Emmys by premiering clips from the ceremony on Access Hollywood. Since this year’s awards show doesn’t have a broadcast partner, Access Hollywood aired segments dedicated to the show the week of October 13.
Seasoned journalist Deborah Norville received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades in the industry.
The 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
Below, see the full winners list, and let us know in the comments section if your favorites won.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Days of our Lives — Peacock
General Hospital — ABC
The Young and the Restless — CBS (Sony Pictures Television)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital — ABC
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital — ABC
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital — ABC
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital — ABC
Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital — ABC
Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital — ABC
Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital — ABC
Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett, The Bay — Popstar! TV (LANY Entertainment | SheMogul Entertainment)
AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas, Days of our Lives — Peacock
Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce, The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS
Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital — ABC
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital — ABC – WINNER
Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless — CBS
Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital — ABC
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
Be My Guest With Ina Garten — Food Network (Pacific Productions)
Delicious Miss Brown — Food Network (FRANK.)
Emeril Cooks — Roku (Marquee Brands)
Lidia’s Kitchen — PBS (Tavola Productions)
Selena + Restaurant — Food Network (July Moon Productions | Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation)
Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series
BBQ High — Magnolia Network [Hit + Run]
Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall — HBO | Max [Max | Fremantle’s Original Productions]
Ingrediente: Mexico — Amazon Prime Video
TrueSouth — ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment]
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
George to the Rescue — NBC
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix (Tremolo Productions)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward — NBC (Hearst Media Production Group)
Homegrown — Magnolia Network (Eclipse Creative)
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix (Netflix | OPS | The Vogt Foundation)
Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program
Dime Como Hacerlo — Roku (This Old House Productions)
The Fixers — BYUtv
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse — Magnolia Network (Blind Nil)
Going Home With Tyler Cameron — Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios | High Noon Entertainment)
Married to Real Estate – HGTV
Martha Gardens — Roku (Marquee Brands)
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
The Drew Barrymore Show — CBS Media Ventures
The Jennifer Hudson Show — Warner Brothers Television Distribution (JHUD Productions | Warner Bros. Unscripted Television | Telepictures)
The Kelly Clarkson Show — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Live With Kelly and Mark — Disney Entertainment Distribution
The View — ABC
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show — CBS Media Ventures
Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, TODAY With Hoda and Jenna — NBC
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark — Disney Entertainment Distribution
Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show — Warner Bros. Television Distribution
Outstanding Culinary Host
Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown — Food Network
Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines — Magnolia Network (Blind Nil)
Ina Garten, Be My Guest With Ina Garten — Food Network
Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks — Roku (Marquee Brands)
Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out — Food Network
Outstanding Travel or Adventure Program
Expedition Unknown — Discovery Channel (Ping Pong Productions) – WINNER
Field Trip With Curtis Stone Hong Kong — PBS (Sunny Side Up Productions)
The Good Road — PBS (Good All Over)
How I Got Here — BYUtv (FORTÉ Entertainment)
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out — PBS
Mexico Made With Love — PBS (Symbio Studios)
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
E! News — E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight — CBS Media Ventures
Extra — Warner Brothers Television Distribution (Warner Bros. Unscripted Television | Telepictures)
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
America’s Court with Judge Kevin Ross — Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)
Divorce Court — FOX
Hot Bench — CBS Media Ventures
Judy Justice — Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios | Sox Entertainment)
Justice For The People With Judge Milian — Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)
We The People With Judge Lauren Lake — Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)
Outstanding Science and Nature Program
Living With Leopards — Netflix (Wild Space | Natural History Film Unit Botswana | Freeborne Media | Netflix)
National Parks: USA — National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)
The Secret Lives of Animals — Apple TV+ – WINNER
Secret Lives of Orangutans — Netflix (Silverback Films)
Secrets of the Neanderthals — Netflix (BBC Studios)
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
Black Barbie — Netflix (shondalandmedia)
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame — PBS (Bright Blue Media Group)
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter — IFC (The Hollywood Reporter)
The Swift Effect — Peacock
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors — PBS
Outstanding Daytime Special
Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter An “Entertainment Tonight” Special — CBS
Dinner Party Diaries With José Andrés — Amazon Prime Video (Film 45 | Amazon MGM Studios | José Andrés Media)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade — ABC (Film 45 | EverWonder Studio | Yellow Shoes Studio)
98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — NBC (Silent House Productions)
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers — PBS (Steven Latham Productions)
Outstanding Short Form Program
Ballin’ Out — Outsports – WINNER
Billboard Presents — Billboard.com
Catalyst — LinkedIn News
Eat This With Yara — The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide AJ+
Live Like a Champion — Healthline (Lucky Tiger Productions)
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight — CBS Media Ventures
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Star Jones, Corey Jovan, Divorce Court — FOX
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose & Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice — Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios | Sox Entertainment)
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily
Sir David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans — Netflix (Silverback Films)
Brad Bestelink, Living With Leopards — Netflix (Wild Space | Natural History Film Unit Botswana | Freeborne Media | Netflix)
Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North & Kirin Stone, The Fixers — BYUtv
Anthony Mackie, Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast — National Geographic (Nutopia)
Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens — Roku (Marquee Brands)
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Days of our Lives — Peacock
General Hospital — ABC – WINNER
The Young and the Restless — CBS
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Black Barbie — Netflix (shondalandmedia)
Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini — PBS (Georgia Pellegrini Media Group, Inc.)
National Parks: USA — National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)
Secret Lives of Orangutans — Netflix (Silverback Films)
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers — PBS (Steven Latham Productions)
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Days of our Lives — Peacock
General Hospital — ABC
The Young and the Restless — CBS
Outstanding Casting
Days of our Lives — Peacock
General Hospital — ABC
Making Good — BYUtv
Start Up — PBS (Arcadius Productions)
The Young and the Restless — CBS
2025 Gold Circle Inductee: Jane Elliott (Performer, General Hospital)
2025 Silver Circle Inductees:
- Greg Barna (Director of Photography, Travels with Darley, Equitrekking, Cyberchase For Reel, Bill Moyers – Close to Home, Beer Geeks, Lidia’s Family Table, Shelia Bridges Designer Living)
- Judy Blye Wilson (Casting Director, The Young and the Restless, All My Children, One Life to Live)
- Star Jones (Host & Executive Producer, Divorce Court, The View)
- Kate Linder (Performer, The Young and the Restless)
- James Reynolds (Performer, Days of our Lives)