Daytime Emmys 2025: The Complete Winners List

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Daytime Emmy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ATI

The Daytime Emmys celebrate the best and brightest of daytime television, and the 52nd annual event crowned this year’s standout hosts, actors, and shows across talk, drama, and lifestyle categories.

Mario Lopez hosted the award show, putting a new spin on the Daytime Emmys by premiering clips from the ceremony on Access Hollywood. Since this year’s awards show doesn’t have a broadcast partner, Access Hollywood aired segments dedicated to the show the week of October 13.

Seasoned journalist Deborah Norville received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades in the industry.

The 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Below, see the full winners list, and let us know in the comments section if your favorites won.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Days of our Lives Peacock

General Hospital — ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS (Sony Pictures Television)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of our Lives — Peacock

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of our Lives — Peacock

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of our Lives — Peacock

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital — ABC

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital — ABC

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital — ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of our Lives — Peacock

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital — ABC

Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of our Lives — Peacock

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital — ABC

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of our Lives — Peacock

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital — ABC

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital — ABC

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett, The Bay — Popstar! TV (LANY Entertainment | SheMogul Entertainment)

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene, Days of our Lives — Peacock

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas, Days of our Lives — Peacock

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce, The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful — CBS

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital — ABC

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital — ABC – WINNER

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless — CBS

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital — ABC

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Be My Guest With Ina Garten — Food Network (Pacific Productions)

Delicious Miss Brown — Food Network (FRANK.)

Emeril Cooks — Roku (Marquee Brands)

Lidia’s Kitchen — PBS (Tavola Productions)

Selena + Restaurant — Food Network (July Moon Productions | Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation)

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

BBQ High — Magnolia Network [Hit + Run]

Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall — HBO | Max [Max | Fremantle’s Original Productions]

Ingrediente: Mexico — Amazon Prime Video

TrueSouth — ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment]

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

George to the Rescue — NBC

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix (Tremolo Productions)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward — NBC (Hearst Media Production Group)

Homegrown — Magnolia Network (Eclipse Creative)

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix (Netflix | OPS | The Vogt Foundation)

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program

Dime Como Hacerlo — Roku (This Old House Productions)

The Fixers — BYUtv

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse — Magnolia Network (Blind Nil)

Going Home With Tyler Cameron — Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios | High Noon Entertainment)

Married to Real Estate – HGTV

Martha Gardens — Roku (Marquee Brands)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show — CBS Media Ventures

The Jennifer Hudson Show — Warner Brothers Television Distribution (JHUD Productions | Warner Bros. Unscripted Television | Telepictures)

The Kelly Clarkson Show — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Live With Kelly and Mark — Disney Entertainment Distribution

The View — ABC

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show — CBS Media Ventures

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, TODAY With Hoda and Jenna — NBC

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark — Disney Entertainment Distribution

Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show — Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown — Food Network

Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines — Magnolia Network (Blind Nil)

Ina Garten, Be My Guest With Ina Garten — Food Network

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks — Roku (Marquee Brands)

Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out — Food Network

Outstanding Travel or Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown — Discovery Channel (Ping Pong Productions) – WINNER

Field Trip With Curtis Stone Hong Kong — PBS (Sunny Side Up Productions)

The Good Road — PBS (Good All Over)

How I Got Here — BYUtv (FORTÉ Entertainment)

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out — PBS

Mexico Made With Love — PBS (Symbio Studios)

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

E! News — E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight — CBS Media Ventures

Extra — Warner Brothers Television Distribution (Warner Bros. Unscripted Television | Telepictures)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

America’s Court with Judge Kevin Ross — Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)

Divorce Court — FOX

Hot Bench — CBS Media Ventures

Judy Justice — Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios | Sox Entertainment)

Justice For The People With Judge Milian — Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)

We The People With Judge Lauren Lake — Entertainment Studios (Allen Media Group)

Outstanding Science and Nature Program

Living With Leopards — Netflix (Wild Space | Natural History Film Unit Botswana | Freeborne Media | Netflix)

National Parks: USA — National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)

The Secret Lives of Animals — Apple TV+ – WINNER

Secret Lives of Orangutans — Netflix (Silverback Films)

Secrets of the Neanderthals — Netflix (BBC Studios)

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Black Barbie — Netflix (shondalandmedia)

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame — PBS (Bright Blue Media Group)

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter — IFC (The Hollywood Reporter)

The Swift Effect — Peacock

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors — PBS

Outstanding Daytime Special

Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter An “Entertainment Tonight” Special — CBS

Dinner Party Diaries With José Andrés — Amazon Prime Video (Film 45 | Amazon MGM Studios | José Andrés Media)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade — ABC (Film 45 | EverWonder Studio | Yellow Shoes Studio)

98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — NBC (Silent House Productions)

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers — PBS (Steven Latham Productions)

Outstanding Short Form Program

Ballin’ Out — Outsports – WINNER

Billboard Presents — Billboard.com

Catalyst — LinkedIn News

Eat This With Yara — The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide AJ+

Live Like a Champion — Healthline (Lucky Tiger Productions)

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight — CBS Media Ventures

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Star Jones, Corey Jovan, Divorce Court — FOX

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose & Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice — Amazon Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios | Sox Entertainment)

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Sir David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans — Netflix (Silverback Films)

Brad Bestelink, Living With Leopards — Netflix (Wild Space | Natural History Film Unit Botswana | Freeborne Media | Netflix)

Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North & Kirin Stone, The Fixers — BYUtv

Anthony Mackie, Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast — National Geographic (Nutopia)

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens — Roku (Marquee Brands)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of our Lives — Peacock

General Hospital — ABC – WINNER

The Young and the Restless — CBS

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Black Barbie — Netflix (shondalandmedia)

Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini — PBS (Georgia Pellegrini Media Group, Inc.)

National Parks: USA — National Geographic (Stronghold Studios, LLC)

Secret Lives of Orangutans — Netflix (Silverback Films)

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers — PBS (Steven Latham Productions)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of our Lives — Peacock

General Hospital — ABC

The Young and the Restless — CBS

Outstanding Casting

Days of our Lives — Peacock

General Hospital — ABC

Making Good — BYUtv

Start Up — PBS (Arcadius Productions)

The Young and the Restless — CBS

2025 Gold Circle Inductee: Jane Elliott (Performer, General Hospital)

2025 Silver Circle Inductees:

  • Greg Barna (Director of Photography, Travels with DarleyEquitrekkingCyberchase For ReelBill Moyers – Close to HomeBeer Geeks, Lidia’s Family TableShelia Bridges Designer Living)
  • Judy Blye Wilson (Casting Director, The Young and the RestlessAll My ChildrenOne Life to Live)
  • Star Jones (Host & Executive Producer, Divorce CourtThe View)
  • Kate Linder (Performer, The Young and the Restless)
  • James Reynolds (Performer, Days of our Lives)



Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
GREY’S ANATOMY - ABC's
1
Is Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia Shepherd Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?
GREY’S ANATOMY - “We Built This City” - The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia. THURSDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) CATERINA SCORSONE, KELLY MCCREARY
2
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kelly McCreary Reacts to Maggie’s Big News & Amelia’s Choice
Derek Hough attends Warner Bros. Television Group's 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at Spago on September 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
3
‘DWTS’: Derek Hough Had Gun Held to His Head, Was Beaten Up & Hog-Tied
Carrie Preston, David Cross, and Jen Sobule in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 2, 'Doll Day Afternoon'
4
‘Elsbeth’ Boss Reveals ‘Evil’ Easter Egg & Talks ‘Good Fight’ Reference
Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 3
5
‘FBI’ Photos: Meet Scola’s New Partner