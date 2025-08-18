The Daytime Emmy Awards are just around the corner. Part of the extensive range of Emmy Awards that honor the artistic and technical achievements of the television industry, this awards show focuses on daytime fare, including soap operas, talk shows, game shows, and more. Last year, there were only 34 categories, but it has since been upped to 37 for 2025.

Seasoned journalist Deborah Norville will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades in the industry, while The Young and the Restless basks in its 19 nominations.

Find out who will host, how to watch, who is nominated, and more as the information rolls in. Here is everything we know about the 2025 Daytime Emmys so far.

When are the Daytime Emmys?

The 52nd annual Daytime Emmys Awards will take place on Friday, October 17, in Pasadena, California.

Where can you watch the Daytime Emmys?

The Daytime Emmys will be streamed on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) website at watch.theemmys.tv on October 17. They will also air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Daytime Emmys?

A host has not yet been announced, but please check back here for updates. Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner hosted the 2024 ceremony.

Who is nominated?

Announced on July 10, nominees in the 37 categories can be found here. CBS’s The Young and the Restless leads the pack with 19 nominations, followed by ABC’s General Hospital with 16, and NBC’s Days of Our Lives with 13.

Who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award?

It was announced on August 18 that two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Deborah Norville will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Honor. She is the longest-serving female anchor in American television after spending 30 years as the host of Inside Edition, which she left earlier this year.

“When I first walked into a newsroom as a college student, I couldn’t have imagined a journey that would span more than four decades, take me around the globe, and introduce me to so many remarkable people. The Lifetime Achievement Honor is an extraordinary capstone, and I am grateful to NATAS, my colleagues, and the viewers who have welcomed me into their homes for so many years,” she shared in a press release.

“It’s an honor to celebrate Deborah Norville’s extraordinary career,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO, NATAS. “Her legacy extends beyond her historic tenure; she’s brought intelligence, integrity, and compassion to her reporting, shaping how millions of viewers understand the world around them.”