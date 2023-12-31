Ex-‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart Announce Engagement

Here’s a swoon-worthy CODA to Daniel Durant’s run on Dancing With the Stars: The actor is engaged to DWTS pro Britt Stewart, his partner from the ABC reality competition!

Durant, a Deaf actor who starred in the Oscar-winning 2021 film CODA and the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, popped the question on Christmas Day, as the couple and their families hiked in Lake Arrowhead, California, and talked about the year behind them and the year ahead.

“I was the last one — and I started talking about the year, about us meeting and everything that happens in life,” Durant told People. “I just feel like there’s balance. She sees me. She knows my culture, my language, and understands everything about me.”

And then Durant got down on one knee and proposed.

“We were both emotional, overwhelmed with joy, and at peace knowing that this would eventually be part of our story,” Stewart shared with the magazine. “It felt like magic, but at the same time, it felt right and normal.”

Durant and Stewart came in fifth place on Dancing With the Stars Season 31, which aired in the fall of 2022, and on Valentine’s Day of this year, they announced they were dating. The newly-engaged duo told People they bonded during DWTS rehearsals, especially when Stewart used American Sign Language to communicate with Durant without his interpreter.

And when they were eliminated from the competition, Durant “couldn’t imagine not seeing” Stewart, which is when he knew that he had feelings for his dance partner, he said.

Added Stewart, “It’s funny, I remember us meeting. I remember us as teammates. I remember us as best friends, and then I remember us together. And now it feels like we’ve just been together for forever.”

“Forever” is also what Stewart wrote on Instagram on Friday as she showed off her new engagement ring. In the comments on the dancer’s post, many of her DWTS colleagues cheered on the couple.

“Oh YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES,” wrote Brandon Armstrong.

“Omg yes congratulations!!!!” added Pasha Pashkov.

And Emma Slater wrote, “Absolutely the BEST NEWS ON THE PLANET!!!! Crying, so happy for you both!!! You guys are getting married!!!!”