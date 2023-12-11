Alyson Hannigan Reveals She Lost 20 Pounds on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Alyson Hannigan might not have won the recent season of Dancing with the Stars, but she still cherished the experience and how it helped her both physically and mentally.

The actress, who made it to the finale of the ABC competition series last Tuesday (December 5) with her partner Sasha Farber, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram page over the weekend, where she revealed she lost 20 pounds during the filming of the series.

“The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars,” Hannigan wrote alongside a side-by-side shot of her pre-season promo photo and a snap from the DWTS finale.

“I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!” she added.

Farber also shared the pic on his own Instagram account, writing, “I wanted to post this picture and celebrate, how proud and hard working my partner was during the season!!!! I believe dance is the best way to exercise stimulate the brain and have fun in the process!!!!! I call it “BodyBySasha” who wants to sign up !!!!!”

“Take it from me, it WORKS!!!” Hannigan replied to Farber’s post.

Fans, friends, and fellow stars commented on Hannigan’s post.

“You’ve always seemed a goddess to me,” wrote Seth Green, who starred with Hannigan in the hit 1990s series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also commented, writing, “I just see confidence gained.”

“You look stunning in both, but this transformation is insane!” added DWTS pro Ezra Sosa.

“I don’t know how to say this, but thank you for being so vulnerable and letting me know that I can still thrive and find myself again as a mother with so many insecurities and just not really knowing who I am,” wrote one fan.

“You absolutely beautiful both way, but love to hear you regain your confidence… that’s crucial,” said another commenter.

The How I Met Your Mother alum previously wrote a social media post celebrating her time on DWTS, writing, “Where do I even begin? I really don’t have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience. To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable.”

Hannigan and Farber finished in fifth place in the DWTS Season 32 finale last week. Film and television actress Xochitl Gomez won the series with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.