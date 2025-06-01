‘Dancing With the Stars’: Which Pros Have Won the Most Seasons?

With Dancing With the Stars is turning 20 years old on June 1, 2025, it’s time to check the pro leaderboard. To wit, which DWTS pro dancers have won the most seasons alongside their celeb partners in the 33 seasons we’ve seen so far?

For starters, Alec Mazo, Karina Smirnoff, Tony Dovolani, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, and Daniella Karagach have all won a single season. But the DWTS pros in the photo gallery below are all repeat winners.

And here’s a fun fact for you: Nearly half of all Mirrorball Trophies have been claimed by the Hough family — siblings Derek and Julianne — and the Chmerkovskiy family — brothers Maksim and Valentin and their respective partners, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson.

OK, onto the ranking!

Dancing with the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, Fall 2025, 8/7c, ABC

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Eric McCandless/Disney

Jenna Johnson: 2 wins (tie)

Peta Murgatroyd and Nyle DiMarco on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Adam Taylor/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Peta Murgatroyd: 2 wins (tie)

  • Season 14 with Donald Driver
  • Season 22 with Nyle DiMarco (pictured)
Kym Johnson and Hines Ward on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Adam Taylor/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Kym Johnson: 2 wins (tie)

  • Season 9 with Donny Osmond
  • Season 12 with Hines Ward (pictured)
Julianne Hough and Helio Castroneves on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Carol Kaelson/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Julianne Hough: 2 wins (tie)

Cheryl Burke and Emmitt Smith on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Adam Larkey/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Cheryl Burke: 2 wins (tie)

Rumer Willis and Valentin Chmerkovskiy of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Craig Sjodin/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Valentin Chmerkovskiy: 3 wins (tie)

Mark Ballas and Charlie D'Amelio on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Christopher Willard/Disney+/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Mark Ballas: 3 wins (tie)

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Adam Taylor/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Derek Hough: 6 wins

