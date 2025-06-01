‘Dancing With the Stars’: Which Pros Have Won the Most Seasons?

With Dancing With the Stars is turning 20 years old on June 1, 2025, it’s time to check the pro leaderboard. To wit, which DWTS pro dancers have won the most seasons alongside their celeb partners in the 33 seasons we’ve seen so far?

For starters, Alec Mazo, Karina Smirnoff, Tony Dovolani, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, and Daniella Karagach have all won a single season. But the DWTS pros in the photo gallery below are all repeat winners.

And here’s a fun fact for you: Nearly half of all Mirrorball Trophies have been claimed by the Hough family — siblings Derek and Julianne — and the Chmerkovskiy family — brothers Maksim and Valentin and their respective partners, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson.

OK, onto the ranking!

Dancing with the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, Fall 2025, 8/7c, ABC