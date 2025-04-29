‘Countdown’ Premiere Date: See Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane & More in First Photos

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Countdown'
Elizabeth Morris / Prime (2); Courtesy of Prime Video

Countdown

 More

It looks like crime drama fans won’t have to wait long for their fix after the broadcast shows end their current seasons in May: Countdown, the new Prime Video series from One Chicago and FBI executive producer Derek Haas, is coming this summer.

Prime Video has announced that Countdown, starring Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane (who revealed his ALS diagnosis on April 10), and Jessica Camacho, will premiere on Wednesday, June 25, with the first three episodes. New episodes will then be released weekly, leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, September 3. The streaming service also released the first photos showing the task force at the center of the show, and you can check those out below.

In Countdown, when an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Eric Dane plays Special Agent in Charge Nathan Blythe, who put the team together. Jessica Camacho plays DEA Special Agent Amber Oliveras.

The cast also includes Violett Beane as recent FBI Academy graduate Evan Shepherd, Elliot Knight as the FBI’s Keyonte Bell, and Uli Latukefu as LAPD’s Gangs and Narcotics veteran Lucas Finau.

Jensen Ackles Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Prime Video Series 'Countdown'
Related

Jensen Ackles Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Prime Video Series 'Countdown'

Countdown is created by showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Scroll down to see photos of Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, and more.

Countdown, Series Premiere (three episodes), Wednesday, June 25, Prime Video

Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Luke Finau (Uli Latukefu), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Damon Drew (Jonathan Togo), and Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) — 'Countdown'
Courtesy of Prime Video

The Countdown team: Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Luke Finau (Uli Latukefu), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Damon Drew (Jonathan Togo), and Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles)

Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) and Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) — 'Countdown'
Elizabeth Morris / Prime

Amber and Mark reporting to the boss?

Luke Finau (Uli Latukefu), Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), and Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) — 'Countdown'
Elizabeth Morris / Prime

The team looking cool

Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) and Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) — 'Countdown'
Elizabeth Morris / Prime

Amber and Mark at a crime scene?

Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) and Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane) — 'Countdown'
Elizabeth Morris / Prime

Mark and Nathan looking serious, with a lot of agents in the background…

Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) and Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane) — 'Countdown'
Elizabeth Morris / Prime

It should be interesting to see the dynamic between these two characters, with Mark recruited from the LAPD to join the task force that Nathan put together

Countdown

Eric Dane

Jensen Ackles

Jessica Camacho




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Liam Starnes
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Liam Starnes Speaks Out After Dramatic Exit From Show
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Has Disney Disaster as Rival Wins $67,000
The American Idol 2025 top 12
3
Who Made the Top 10 on ‘American Idol’?
Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 19
4
Would Gibbs Be Proud of McGee’s Pursuit of Truth About Laroche on ‘NCIS’?
(from left) Jeopardy! players Liam Starnes, Erin Morin, and Steve Icsman
5
Shocking ‘Jeopardy!’ Loss Came Down to Final Question