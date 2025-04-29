It looks like crime drama fans won’t have to wait long for their fix after the broadcast shows end their current seasons in May: Countdown, the new Prime Video series from One Chicago and FBI executive producer Derek Haas, is coming this summer.

Prime Video has announced that Countdown, starring Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane (who revealed his ALS diagnosis on April 10), and Jessica Camacho, will premiere on Wednesday, June 25, with the first three episodes. New episodes will then be released weekly, leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, September 3. The streaming service also released the first photos showing the task force at the center of the show, and you can check those out below.

In Countdown, when an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Eric Dane plays Special Agent in Charge Nathan Blythe, who put the team together. Jessica Camacho plays DEA Special Agent Amber Oliveras.

The cast also includes Violett Beane as recent FBI Academy graduate Evan Shepherd, Elliot Knight as the FBI’s Keyonte Bell, and Uli Latukefu as LAPD’s Gangs and Narcotics veteran Lucas Finau.

Countdown is created by showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Scroll down to see photos of Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, and more.

Countdown, Series Premiere (three episodes), Wednesday, June 25, Prime Video