There’s a new drama coming to streaming soon, from two people who know how to make successful television: Derek Haas, of the One Chicago franchise, created the series that was developed for Supernatural and The Boys‘ Jensen Ackles.

Countdown was ordered to series in June by Prime Video. “I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they’ve assembled at Prime Video,” said Haas at the time. “I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can’t wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown.”

Added Ackles, “I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown. I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”

Read on for everything we know so far about this new show.

What’s Countdown about?

Countdown “starts following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate,” according to the logline. “But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.”

Who’s in the Countdown cast?

Joining Ackles in the cast are Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight.

Ackles stars as Mark Meachum. Camacho plays DEA Special Agent Amber Oliveras, who has experience undercover and is “intrigued by this new opps team.” Dane stars as Special Agent in Charge Nathan Blythe, who “has a passion for fighting for justice” and “had already been looking into a potential deal going on with a foreign player trying to buy off DHS officers, but was denied when he tried to open an investigation.” He’s the one who has put together the team.

Beane stars as Evan Shepherd, who is tech-savvy and has recently graduated from the FBI Academy. Latukefu’s Lucas Finau is a veteran of the LAPD’s Gangs and Narcotics division. Knight plays Keyonte Bell from the FBI (third-generation agent), who has experience with terrorist threats.

Does Countdown have a premiere date yet?

Not yet, but filming is underway, which brings us one step closer to a Countdown release date on Prime Video.

On November 22, Ackles shared photos of himself with the rest of the cast from the set. “Quick little update on set. We are well on our way here and having a blast. That’s what it’s all about! Happy Friday folks. Stay tuned for more,” he wrote in the caption. See them below.

Is there a Countdown trailer?

Not yet.