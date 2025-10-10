Jensen Ackles Reacts to ‘Countdown’s Cancellation: ‘It’s a Bummer’

Prime Video’s drama Countdown has been canceled after one season, and Jensen Ackles understands your disappointment.

“Well, as some of you may have seen already, Countdown did not get picked up for another season. Amazon’s gonna let it go, and it’s a bummer. I had such a such an amazing time making that show. I had an absolute blast with the cast and the crew,” Ackles said in a video he shared across his social media platforms. “Thank you to Derek [Haas] for making the show and writing those characters. Thanks to Amazon, for giving us the opportunity, especially Vernon Sanders, for being such a champion for that show. But sometimes you can set out to do your best and check all those boxes, and ultimately, it’s out of your hands. That’s the way it goes in this industry.”

He continued, “So, anyway, that’s the end from Mark Meachum and Oliveras and Finau and Bell and Shepherd and Blythe. But I’m thankful for the experience. I really am, and we’ll see you down the road on something else, I guess. So, have a great weekend.” Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles)

Ackles’ Supernatural costar, Jared Padalecki, commented on the post. “Their loss brother. You were amazing in it. Which is no surprise to ANYBODY,” he wrote. (See a screenshot below.) “I’ll still be re-watching. And I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Meanwhile, Ackles’ costar on The Boys, Jack Quaid, commented, ” Love ya man❤️” and fellow Supernatural alum Rob Benedict wrote, ” Sorry buddy. Onward and upward my man. 💪🏼 ❤️”

Countdown followed a task force comprised of members from various law enforcement agencies. In addition to Jensen Ackles, it starred Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu. The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, as the sniper they’d been after kidnapped Camacho’s Oliveras.

Ackles told TV Insider after that finale cliffhanger, he expected “Meachum kind of just lose his s**t and go a bit ballistic, which I think will then possibly prove to not just Amber, but also to him, how he holds her.”

Meachum and Oliveras hit a hard pause on their slow burn during the first season. As for where they could have gone in Season 2, “First, she’s got to survive this,” Haas pointed out to us. “After that, I don’t know, I think it could get super hot or it could not.”

Ackles can next be seen in the two-part Tracker premiere, guest starring as the brother of Justin Hartley‘s Colter Shaw. They will be his third and fourth episodes on the CBS drama.

Are you going to miss Countdown? Let us know what you wanted to see in a Season 2 in the comments section below.