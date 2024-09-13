Intelligence is going to be busy when Chicago P.D. Season 12 premieres, and we have a feeling that means Detective Hailey Upton’s absence—Tracy Spiridakos exited in the Season 11 finale—will certainly be felt.

NBC has released photos from the September 25 premiere, “Ten Ninety-Nine,” and it’s picking up a month later. Voight (Jason Beghe) will be dealing with his near-death experience, while Intelligence will be overwhelmed with cases as they catch a high-stakes drug bust. Check out the photos below for a look at the unit, which consists of Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) in Season 12.

After the events of the Season 11 finale—Upton’s departure and nearly dying—Voight is “in a place where he’s rocked backwards,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider as part of our Fall Preview of this season. “He’s evaluating his life, what got him here and he’s dealing with those in a very Voight way, as you’ll see in the season premiere. He’s certainly in a different head space, which has been fun to explore. We’ll see that during the twisty high-stakes narcotics case that opens Season 12.” Can his friend Assistant State Attorney Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) fill the spot in his life left by Upton? Time will tell.

Intelligence is also getting a new member in patrol officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner), who’s ready to prove her worth. “Kiana is very strong-willed,” said Sigan. “She wants to be aggressive solving cases. It’s fun to see this new energy. She throws a lot of them off guard, and brings out the best parts of who they are.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere

Chicago P.D., Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC