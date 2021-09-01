‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Guy Lockard as Dylan Scott, Kristin Hager as Stevie Hammer in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

The new members of the hospital staff are all over the first images from Chicago Med Season 7.

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.

Hager’s Dr. Stevie Hammer is described as “a brilliant, scrappy emergency medicine doctor with a surprising past,” while Lockard’s Dr. Dylan Scott is “an ex-cop who’s doing a dual residency in emergency medicine and pediatrics.” How will they get along with the rest of the staff? We’ll have to wait to find out.

The photos also tell us that Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is back at work after being fired when he took the blame for the clinical trial drugs Natalie stole. (She confessed in the final episode of Season 6.) Not pictured is Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), who has to recover after being shot by a former patient last season.

Scroll down to see the photos from “You Can’t Always Trust What You See.”

Chicago Med, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC

Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt)

Steven Weber as Dean Archer in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Charles

Kristin Hager as Stevie Hammer, Guy Lockard as Dylan Scott in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristin Hager) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard)

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Maggie (Marlyne Barrett)

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel, Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss)

Guy Lockard as Dylan Scott, Kristin Hager as Stevie Hammer, Steven Weber as Dean Archer in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

What will Dean think of Scott and Hammer?

Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Will and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson)

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

How’s Sharon handling the recent losses and gains for the hospital?

Asjha Cooper as Vanessa Taylor in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Vanessa Taylor (Asjha Cooper)

