For the 2024-2025 broadcast ratings, NBC ranked second with 7.2 million viewers. CBS (9.1 million) ranked first with ABC (6.9 million) in a close third. Fox came in last with 4.3 million viewers.

Nielsen revealed how the shows, minus sports and shows with less than four episodes, ranked after 35 days, whether that’s on the air, on demand, or on streaming. While NBC didn’t crack the top 20 for the most-watched series among total viewers across the board, their broadcast viewership is still alive and well.

However, if you take out streaming, NBC has three shows in the top 20 ranking. Despite airing 15 scripted series, only nine are expected to return for the 2025-2026 season.

All three of the highest-watched shows come from the One Chicago universe and the numbers tally broadcast and streaming. The first up for NBC is Chicago P.D., which ranks at number 15 out of 20. Chicago PD brought in 9.8 million viewers per episode. The third NBC show, Chicago Med, is the 16th most-watched show with 9.7 million viewers per episode. Closing out NBC on the top 20 is Chicago Fire. Chicago Fire is ranked number 19 and brings in 9.2 million watchers every episode. These dramas were particularly popular with the 18 to 49-year-old demographic, according to TV Series Finale.

The next most-watched show on the network was Law & Order: SVU, which brought in 8.7 million viewers, ranking 21 on the list, and its flagship show, Law & Order, followed right behind it. As for the rest of the renewed scripted shows, without streaming numbers, Happy’s Place was next with 3.3 million viewers. Brilliant Minds followed after with 2.97 million. The Hunting Party brought in 2.7 million viewers. St. Denis Medical was the least-watched renewed show with 2.6 million viewers.

As for non-scripted programs, The Voice leads in every season it airs, with its highest being in the fall with 5.4 million viewers.

All of these shows and more can be streamed on Peacock.

