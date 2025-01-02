Maybe there’s some good news in the photos for the Chicago Med midseason premiere: It looks like Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) may have gotten help!

The photos for “No Love Lost,” airing on January 8, offer a look at someone in surgery with Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), a close friend of Sharon’s, watching. What else would lead him and Peter (Marc Grapey), the head of the hospital’s legal department, to observe the operation? The rest of the images, which you can check out below, show everyone concerned, presumably for their boss.

According to the longline of the midseason premiere reads, “The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost [Darren Barnet] and Abrams [Brennan Brown] butt heads with their patient. Asher [Jessy Schram] helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy.”

In the midseason finale (in November), Sharon was stabbed by the wife of a patient who died due to a blood shortage in the middle of a massive accident. Archer (Steven Weber) planned to resign, after being demoted from co-chief alongside Lenox (Sarah Ramos), and as he dropped off his letter, Sharon used that distraction to escape. Archer saw her just as the elevator door closed and her attacker came up behind her. Something tells us that this might lead to Archer deciding to stick around and not resign.

Also coming up this month is the One Chicago crossover with Fire and P.D. on January 29. In the first three-show event since 2019, when a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own.

What are you hoping to see in the rest of Chicago Med Season 10? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Midseason Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 8/7c, NBC