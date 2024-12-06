A One Chicago crossover is officially happening—and it might be sooner than you thought!

NBC has announced that a three-part One Chicago crossover event is set to air on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, starting at 8/7c. It will kick off with Chicago Fire at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Med at 9/8c, and concluding with Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. (This isn’t a first: The order of the episodes—Med and Fire in this case—has switched for previous crossovers.) This will be the first One Chicago crossover since 2019.

NBC has also released the logline for the crossover: “When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own.”

Uh-oh — who’s going to be in danger? It’s a given that it’s going to be one of the firefighters, but might there also be a doctor on scene to help with victims?

“Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews, and producers, along with help from the city of Chicago,” said Anastasia Puglisi, Wolf Entertainment Executive Vice President and co-executive producer of the One Chicago series, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have the best talent in every department to meet this challenge, reinforce the #OneChicago brand, and provide our fans with a unique and compelling viewing experience.”

Chicago Med stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet. Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, Dermot Mulroney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, Jake Lockett, and Jocelyn Hudon. Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Benjamin, Levy Aguilar, and Toya Turner.

