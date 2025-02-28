Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Just because Ripley’s (Luke Mitchell) been suspended doesn’t mean he’s going to stop helping people. He’s just going to have to go about it in a different way, at least for now. And in the March 5 episode of Chicago Med, that means being part of the rescue.

In “Down in a Hole,” Ripley struggles to rescue a woman and her daughter trapped in an abandoned well. It’s a mini crossover with Chicago Fire, with Ripley and Mouch (Christian Stolte) once again sharing the screen. At least this time, it’s not with a loved one’s life hanging in the balance. Although, it is Ripley’s turn to end up in some danger …. Below, Mitchell previews the episode.

How is Ripley doing going into this episode? He’s been suspended. There was that kiss with Lynn. Then he tells Hannah he loves her, only for her to say it’s not enough.

Luke Mitchell: He’s not great. He’s not great at all. Yeah, it’s kind of a wild ride that he’s on at the moment. It just feels like after each episode that he’s just going further and further downward. And I fear that he has to hit rock bottom, metaphorically, and maybe physically.

Why is he the one who goes down into the well? Is it they need a doctor and he’s there?

Ripley is coming back from out of town. He gets distracted and he kind of clips a car and he’s obviously concerned that he’s hurt someone and he gets out and no one’s in the car. Then he goes looking for whoever the occupants were, and that’s when he discovers — he’s the one that finds them down the well.

And then Ripley and Mouch are going to be working together…

Oh, it’s wonderful. Yeah. I had the pleasure of working with Christian during the crossover event, obviously. And yeah, he’s a wonderful guy and a wonderful actor. When I found out that they were pitching his character to be the one to do this mini crossover, I was very, very excited. And yeah, it was a great experience. He’s a very experienced actor.

Talk about filming this episode.

It was surreal. It didn’t feel like we’re shooting an episode of Chicago Med. It felt like we were shooting an independent movie because we had three days out on location sort of an hour and a half out of Chicago. And as you know, Chicago Med, we shoot all interiors basically, 99 percent. And so it was just really crazy to be out on location shooting outside, and it just happened to be a cold snap in Chicago. It was like an arctic blast. We were really shooting in some cold temperatures, so that was really cool. We had all these fire trucks and ambulances and cop cars and news trucks, and it felt like a big deal.

The promo teases that Ripley ends up in danger after some sort of collapse. What can you tease about that? How much trouble is Ripley going to be in?

Ripley’s in all of the trouble. This is at least a near-death experience. I think it’s going to be something that shakes him and a lot of people up.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC