Sadly, sometimes we have to say goodbye to our favorite characters, and heading into the new year, we can’t help but think about those who might not have much more time left.

For instance, Chicago Med left one of its own bleeding and still under attack in its fall finale. Rivals ended its first season with a major character possibly dying on his office floor. Virgin River left off with several cliffhangers for its seventh season, the least of which is what exactly happened to one of its characters. A promo for 9-1-1‘s return teases a character being kidnapped but we can’t help but think there’s more going on in that arc.

Below, we take a look at those characters and more we worry might not have long to live in 2025.