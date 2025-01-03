‘Chicago Fire’ Midseason Premiere: Cruz Meets With Junior, News for Herrmann and Mouch? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Chicago Fire

 More

A conversation coming up in the Chicago Fire midseason premiere, as teased in the new photos NBC has released, on top of the episode’s title has us worried about what it means for Cruz (Joe Minoso).

The drama returns on January 8 with “A Favor,” in which Cruz’s past comes back to haunt him, Severide (Taylor Kinney) prepares to teach an arson class at the academy, and Mouch (Christian Stolte) searches for a victim’s next of kin. The photos, which you can see below, also may tease some good news for Mouch and Herrmann (David Eigenberg).

In the midseason finale in November, Cruz found a pendant urn shaped like a bullet (inside which were cremated remains) in his locker, then learned that Flaco’s cousin — the firefighter left the gang leader to die in a fire in Season 1 — was out of prison. Junior (Richard Cabral) tracked down Cruz at the end of the episode to let him know he knew what he did to Flaco and wanted to talk. Could the episode’s title refer to what Junior wants to stay quiet?

In happier news, Herrmann and Mouch are looking to their futures, with both taking tests (captain’s and lieutenant’s, respectively) to advance in their careers. Could they be celebrating both passing in the photos? And if that’s the case, and Herrmann then takes and passes the chief’s test, could he take the position that Boden (Eamonn Walker) had wanted him to when he left at the end of Season 12? Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) is chief, so would he be willing to transfer? Could the season be building up to that?

Before the break, it also started to look like a reunion could very well be in the cards for Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Carver (Jake Lockett) — his relationship has ended, and we wouldn’t be surprised if hers does soon, too.

Scroll down to check out the photos from the midseason return, then let us know in the comments section what you’re hoping to see when the NBC drama picks back up.

Chicago Fire, Midseason Return, Wednesday, January 8, 9/8c, NBC

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Severide (Taylor Kinney)

Randy Flagler as Harold Capp, Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Capp (Randy Flagler) and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) at the Squad table

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Could this mean good news for both Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte)?

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Ritter (Daniel Kyri) looks happy for Mouch

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney)

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Could Carver (Jake Lockett) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) now have a future?

Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

This is not going to go well for Cruz (Joe Minoso)

Richard Cabral as Junior Polanco — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Junior Polanco (Richard Cabral)

Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Uh-oh

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Pascal looks serious…

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

What’s Mouch looking at?

Christian Stolte as Randy
Peter Gordon / NBC

What happened here?

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode 9
Peter Gordon / NBC

Herrmann at a call

Chicago Fire




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2025 preview
1
What’s in Store for Steffy & Finn, Forrester Creations, More on ‘B&B’ in 2025
Mary Malone as Aqua in 'Missing You' Season 1 Episode 4 on Netflix
2
Who Is ‘Missing You’s Aqua?
Emma Kenney, Lecy Goranson, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and John Goodman for 'The Conners'
3
Every TV Show Ending in 2025
Kathy Bates as Matty in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 6 - 'Sixteen Steps'
4
When Does ‘Matlock’ Return?
'All American,' 'Shifting Gears,' 'Watson,' and more shows premiere in 2025
5
Midseason 2025 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere Dates