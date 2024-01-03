‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 Premiere: Severide Returns, Plus Is Brett Wearing a Ring? (PHOTOS)

Kara Killmer and Taylor Kinney — 'Chicago Fire'
Firehouse 51 is going to have its hands full with at least a couple of calls — and stuff going on in the first responders’ personal lives — when Chicago Fire Season 12 premieres.

NBC has released photos from “Barely Gone,” airing January 17, offering a look at the firefighters, including Severide (Taylor Kinney, back after taking a leave of absence last season), dealing with a fire. Plus, it looks like Herrmann (David Eigenberg) stumbles upon something that leads to him needing medical assistance from paramedics Brett (Kara Killmer) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

But possibly the most notable thing revealed in these images is what looks like a ring on Brett’s finger! Something certainly is sparkling as she talks to Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Violet by the ambulance at the firehouse.

Season 11 ended with her ex-boyfriend, firefighter Casey (Jesse Spencer), in town for a visit just as she was trying to get the ball rolling on adopting a baby she encountered on a call. Not only did he step up wherever he could as everyone tried to help Brett move the necessary pieces around to make it happen, but he also showed up at her door at the end of the finale and proposed! We’ve been waiting since for her answer — though it started looking like it could be a yes once it was announced Killmer will be exiting at some point in Season 12 — and now it looks like we have it.

Elsewhere in the premiere, according to the logline, 51 must share space with Firehouse 17, and Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter (Daniel Kyri). Plus, an arson case tests Kidd and Severide’s relationship — and this is coming after things were already tense between them considering he didn’t tell her when things changed while he was away last season (to explain Kinney’s absence). And 51 will be saying goodbye to one of its own, with this being Alberto Rosende‘s last episode as Blake Gallo.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from “Barely Gone.” (Not pictured: Christian Stolte‘s Mouch, who was last seen bleeding pretty severely in the hospital after sustaining an on-the-job injury.)

Chicago Fire, Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, January 17, 9/8c, NBC

'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

What happened here?

'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Welcome back, Severide (Taylor Kinney)!

Joe Minoso, Taylor Kinney, Daniel Kyri, and Jake Lockett — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

This call isn’t going to be easy.

Taylor Kinney, Daniel Kyri, and Jake Lockett — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Severide, Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and Carver (Jake Lockett)

David Eigenberg — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

What does Herrmann (David Eigenberg) see?

Eamonn Walker — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Uh-oh, who’s down?

Hanako Greensmith, David Eigenberg, Daniel Kyri, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Kara Killmer — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

What happened to Herrmann??

Miranda Rae Mayo, Kara Killmer, and Hanako Greensmith — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Is that a ring on Brett’s (Kara Killmer) finger?

Miranda Rae Mayo and Kara Killmer — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Brett

