Our favorite doctors and nurses, firefighters and paramedics, and police officers are back in just a month — and TV Insider has an exclusive first look!

One Chicago Wednesdays — Med Season 9 at 8/7c, Fire Season 12 at 9/8c, and P.D. Season 11 at 10/9c — return on January 17 on NBC (with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock), and we have the first look at the new key art for all three shows. Check it out in full below.

Representing Med are Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), and Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood). Fire‘s section features Miranda Rae Mayo (Lieutenant Stella Kidd), Eamonn Walker (Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden), and David Eigenberg (Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann ). And P.D.‘s part highlights LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater), Jason Beghe (Sergeant Hank Voight), and Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton).

Of note, Spiridakos is one of more than a handful of exits coming up across One Chicago in 2024. It is unknown at this time how many episodes she’ll appear in of P.D. Season 11, and right now, there are no real hints as to how she’ll be written out, though we do assume there will be some sort of connection to her husband, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer, who exited last season), now working overseas. But P.D. did leave off with a major cliffhanger regarding Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who was shot and last known to be in the hospital.

Med said goodbye to Nick Gehfluss‘ Dr. Will Halstead in May’s finale, and another original cast member, Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi), left earlier in the eighth season. That means that the three pictured above are the only cast left who were also around in Season 1.

And over on Fire, it was firefighter Randy “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) who was last seen seemingly bleeding out in the hospital after an on-the-job injury. Meanwhile, we know that Kara Killmer (paramedic Sylvie Brett) and Alberto Rosende (firefighter Blake Gallo) will be leaving in Season 12 — her after an unknown number of episodes and him in the premiere — and Taylor Kinney (who took a leave of absence last season) will be back as Lieutenant Kelly Severide.

One Chicago Wednesdays, Return, January 17, 8/7c, NBC