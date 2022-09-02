51’s at Work in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Premiere — What About That Cliffhanger? (PHOTOS)

Firehouse 51 is back saving lives when Chicago Fire returns for its 11th season, with photos from the premiere, “Hold on Tight,” offering a look at a couple of the calls for the firefighters and paramedics. But what about the cliffhanger from the Season 10 finale?

Last season ended with Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) getting married and heading off for their wedding night… not realizing that someone had pulled up in a truck outside their cabin. But with both Severide and Kidd seen at the calls in the photos below, we know that whatever happened next can’t be too bad. Or maybe nothing happened. Maybe that person (likely part of the case Severide got wrapped up in at the end of Season 10) will be keeping an eye on them for a while. Whatever the case, we wonder how we’ll find out: in conversation or with flashbacks?

Scroll down for a look at the Season 11 premiere, including Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) back at work after visiting Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). What will the premiere reveal about their long-distance relationship?

Chicago Fire, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, NBC

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte as Mouch, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Mouch (Christian Stolte), and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) getting a look at the scene

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann in Chicago Fire
Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg)

Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire
It’s good to see Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) as 61’s paramedics after the end of last season.

Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
Mouch

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
He’s in good hands.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Randy Flagler as Capp in Chicago Fire
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Capp (Randy Flagler)

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire
Kidd

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire
Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) and Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker)

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann,Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire
Herrmann and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri)

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire
Gallo, with a save

