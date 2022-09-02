Firehouse 51 is back saving lives when Chicago Fire returns for its 11th season, with photos from the premiere, “Hold on Tight,” offering a look at a couple of the calls for the firefighters and paramedics. But what about the cliffhanger from the Season 10 finale?

Last season ended with Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) getting married and heading off for their wedding night… not realizing that someone had pulled up in a truck outside their cabin. But with both Severide and Kidd seen at the calls in the photos below, we know that whatever happened next can’t be too bad. Or maybe nothing happened. Maybe that person (likely part of the case Severide got wrapped up in at the end of Season 10) will be keeping an eye on them for a while. Whatever the case, we wonder how we’ll find out: in conversation or with flashbacks?

Scroll down for a look at the Season 11 premiere, including Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) back at work after visiting Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). What will the premiere reveal about their long-distance relationship?

Chicago Fire, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, NBC