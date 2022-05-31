9 Burning Questions for One Chicago Next Season

Another season of One Chicago is over, and while each show ended on a different note — Med on a fiery cliffhanger, Fire with a lot unknown, and P.D. with tragedy — all three left us wanting more. (Fortunately, we knew going into the finales that they’d all be back for the 2022-2023 season, as part of a three-year pickup in February 2020.)

Chicago Med left off with two doctors’ lives in danger, a surgeon’s professional future up in the air, and the possibility of the rekindling of a relationship. Fire ended with danger lurking in the driveway for newlyweds, one couple seemingly on the verge of a breakup, and exes possibly poised to reunite. And P.D. featured a fatal end to a case and continues to leave us wondering about one of the franchise’s key relationships.

See Also 10 Finale Cliffhangers That Will Have Us Talking All Summer Some shows left characters in life-threatening situations, while others have relationships up in the air.

Scroll down for our burning questions for Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. in the fall.