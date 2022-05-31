9 Burning Questions for One Chicago Next Season

Meredith Jacobs
Will and Dylan in Chicago Med, Burzek in PD, Brettsey in Fire
Another season of One Chicago is over, and while each show ended on a different note — Med on a fiery cliffhanger, Fire with a lot unknown, and P.D. with tragedy — all three left us wanting more. (Fortunately, we knew going into the finales that they’d all be back for the 2022-2023 season, as part of a three-year pickup in February 2020.)

Chicago Med left off with two doctors’ lives in danger, a surgeon’s professional future up in the air, and the possibility of the rekindling of a relationship. Fire ended with danger lurking in the driveway for newlyweds, one couple seemingly on the verge of a breakup, and exes possibly poised to reunite. And P.D. featured a fatal end to a case and continues to leave us wondering about one of the franchise’s key relationships.

Scroll down for our burning questions for Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. in the fall.

Nick Gehlfuss as Will, Guy Lockard as Dylan in Chicago Med
Chicago Med: Will Dylan & Will Survive?

The Season 7 finale left the two doctors in a dangerous situation: in the middle of a fire, in Dr. Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) building with seemingly no way out and an injured man (whom Guy Lockard’s Dr. Dylan Scott shot in self-defense). Will both doctors make it out alive? And even if they do, might a long recovery be in the future? Plus, there’s the matter of undercover cop Jo (Riley Voelkel), last seen leaving the apartment and supposedly heading out the back way, which is now engulfed in flames. She was bleeding, so did she make it out of the building?

Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake, Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel in Chicago Med
Chicago Med: Is Blake's Surgical Career Over?

In the Season 7 finale, Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty) gave Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) her power of attorney as she went under the knife, claiming there was “no one I trust more.” However, she’d come to regret that when a decision he made resulted in her being unable to touch her finger to her nose (dysmetria), likely due to a small stroke. “I trusted you. How could you do this to me?” Blake asked. “Your life was on the line,” he argued. “If I can’t operate again, what does it matter?” she asked. Will Pamela be able to operate again? And whether or not she can, what affect will this have on her and Marcel’s relationship?

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
Chicago Med: Are Will & Hannah Heading Towards a Reunion?

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) said it herself in the Season 7 finale: “Worst meet-cute in history. I was OD’ing, and you Narcan’ed me.” So, Will suggested they “try starting fresh,” as if they were just “new neighbors,” and she agreed. If their smiles after their “re-introduction” suggested anything, it’s that a reunion is at least possible — that is, assuming he survives the fire.

Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale
Chicago Fire: What Will Happen to Severide & Kidd?

The good news: Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) did get married, despite losing their venue, in the Season 10 finale. The bad news: It looked like they were wrong to think the drug dealer Severide was helping the police take down skipped town. After all, we doubt that the person who drove up to the cabin on their wedding night is just there to drop off a late gift. Will both firefighters emerge from whatever happens unscathed? Will anyone realize they’ll need help?

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Casey in Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire: Will Casey & Brett Break Up?

Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) have been making a long-distance relationship work, with him in Oregon and her still in Chicago. She did take some time off to visit him, but upon returning in the finale, Brett made it clear that she was happy to be back at 51, which she considered her home. Casey, on the other hand, she noted, found a new joy in being a dad and fighting wildfires in his new home. At the wedding reception, they acknowledged that issue. “How much longer can we keep this up with so much time apart?” Brett asked. Casey didn’t know, “but we’re together tonight.” We wouldn’t be surprised if early on in Season 11, we find out they’ve at the very least taken a break.

Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire: Are Violet & Gallo Heading for a Reunion?

Paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) may be ready to give up on her relationship with Chief Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas). Dating your boss is a bad idea, she noted in the finale, especially considering the problems it caused when Brett’s temporary replacement, Emma (Caitlin Carver), tried to take her position at 51 and blackmailed Hawkins in order to do so. (Emma showed her true colors when she ran out of a fire, leaving her 61 partner and a pregnant victim inside.) Violet didn’t think he did enough to help her (seemingly not knowing he was ready to take the hit, including resigning, for her, and it does seem like she and her ex, Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), who also tried to help her, ended the season in a much better place. Is there a reunion in their future? Could there be a love triangle in Season 11, or will Hawkins just fade into the background?

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Carmela Zumbado as Anna in Chicago PD
Chicago P.D.: Will What Happened With Anna Divide Intelligence?

After Sergeant Hank Voight’s (Jason Beghe) CI Anna (Carmela Zumbado) killed Escano (José Zúñiga) — she found out he ordered her rape — the cop tried to help her. But when she turned a gun on him, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) had no choice but to shoot her. She died at the hospital. Everyone could see what Anna meant to Voight, but will this lead to a divide in Intelligence? There’s been conflict among Voight, Upton, and Halstead in the past, and it’s easy to imagine this leading to another Voight-Halstead confrontation.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD
Chicago P.D.: Will Burgess & Ruzek's Relationship Remain Very "Complicated"?

The exes are both raising Makayla, and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) offered Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) his father’s house. It seems inevitable that the two will get back together before the series ends, but will that happen sooner rather than later? They do have to put Makayla first — doing so led to him moving out into his undercover apartment this season — which complicates things further.

The Cast of Chicago PD
Chicago P.D.: Will Burgess, Atwater, or Ruzek Be Promoted?

All three have been officers since the beginning of the series, and after nine seasons, it does seem about time for at least one of them to be promoted. LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Kevin Atwater, even told TV Insider recently, “Obviously he’s thinking about being a detective. He looks forward to being able to do that eventually.”

