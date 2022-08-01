It hasn’t been easy for Brettsey fans on Chicago Fire. First, there was the seasons-long will they/won’t they for firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Then, soon after they finally got together, he moved to Oregon to be a guardian to his late best friend’s kids, and the couple gave a long-distance relationship a try.

As it quickly became apparent to them, however, it was easier said than done. In the 15th episode of the season, “The Missing Piece,” Brett missed Casey to the point of distraction after her late mother’s husband Scott (Jeff Diebold) told her that every moment with a loved one is important. She took some time off to be with Casey in Portland rather than continuing to see him just on quick trips.

“I need to spend some actual time with Matt, reconnect,” Brett explained to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). After they’d FaceTimed, “I just got hit by this wave of all the things I miss about him. That warmth, you know, the way he could be so strong but also kind and he has that gift of making everyone feel like everything’s going to be OK.”

Both Casey and Brett were back in Chicago for the finale for Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd’s wedding, but it became apparent rather quickly that something would have to change. Casey was happy in Portland, while Brett’s home is at 51 in Chicago. While dancing at the reception, Brett acknowledged that while he has “a beautiful life” on the West Coast, that’s not hers. “My 51 family is here, my work is here, my life is here. How much longer can we keep this up with so much time apart?” she asked. Casey didn’t know, “but we’re together tonight.” It sure sounded like a breakup was likely in their future.

Assuming Spencer doesn’t return to Fire (or they don’t have Casey return to Chicago off-screen) and Killmer remains part of the series full-time, it seems like they have to make a major decision: break up Brettsey or leave them in the long-distance relationship and ignore the problems that come with that because they can’t just repeat what we’ve already seen, only to end up in the same place they were in the finale, wondering what they should do. There is a time limit on how long Casey will be in Portland, though who’s to say he’ll want to move back to Chicago after the kids are out of the house? After all, it was noted that he’s enjoying his life there and we don’t know how long Fire will continue and Killmer will be part of it.

See Also 12 Finale Cliffhangers That Will Have Us Talking All Summer Some shows left characters in life-threatening situations, while others have relationships up in the air.

Whatever happens, we hope the decision is made (likely off-screen, since there’s been no word of Spencer returning again) and revealed in the Season 11 premiere. If they’re going to continue to do the long-distance thing, let them have figured out ways to avoid ending up in the same place. If they’ve decided to take a break, let there be clear rules to it. If they’ve broken up, let Brett (and Casey, assuming we hear about him) be single but make it clear she’s not just waiting for him.

But what do you think Fire should do about Brettsey in Season 11? Let us know in the poll below.

Chicago Fire, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, NBC